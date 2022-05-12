Fresh Vine Wine Targets New Audience Via This Partnership

Trading is simple, but it’s not easy, and requires a lot of work. Preparation for tomorrow’s trading session begins at today’s close. The more work you put in after the close, the less thinking you will have to do after the open, Leif Soreide, Momentum/Breakout Stock Trader & Founder of Champion Team Trading, said at the 2022 FinTwit Conference on Saturday. He was among the featured speakers at the event hosted by Benzinga and Lupton Capital at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

