If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The 2022 JUNO Awards are here and this year’s ceremony promises to be a star-studded show taking place live from Toronto, Canada. Hosted by Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, the annual music awards show will feature performances from Avril Lavigne and Arcade Fire in addition to a special appearance from Shawn Mendes.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO