ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Lion Country Safari welcomes baby zebra

By CBS12 News Staff
cw34.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Lion Country Safari has a new resident. On May 6, a...

cw34.com

Comments / 0

Related
cw34.com

Food truck explosion at Vero Seafood Festival

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Vero Beach Police are on scene investigating an explosion of a food truck at the Seafood Festival on Saturday. One person was severely burned and has been flown to Arnold Palmer's Hospital Burn Unit in Orlando, according to Vero Beach Police. There were no other injuries reported.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Missing teen sought in North Palm Beach

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing teen in North Palm Beach. 17-year-old Edward Bouressa was last seen on May 13 in North Palm Beach. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and grey shorts, and is believed to be on foot according to PBSO.
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Florida man mauled to death by bear in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The U.S. Army has identified the soldier killed in a bear attack in Alaska. Staff Sergeant Seth Michael Plant, 30, was from St. Augustine. The attack happened near a military base in Anchorage. Officials believe the bear was protecting her cubs when she mauled Plant. Plant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
West Palm Beach, FL
Pets & Animals
West Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
cw34.com

PBSO looking for missing man in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man with a history of depression in Palm Beach County. Joshua White was last seen on May 6, 2022, according to PBSO. He is intellectually disabled. Anyone with information about White's location is...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Good Samaritans who saved woman honored in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police honored the heroes who helped save a woman when she fell unconscious while driving through an intersection in Boynton Beach. Video of the Good Samaritans rushing over to help Laurie Rabyor on May 5 captivated the nation. Jannette Rivera is a coworker of...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lion Country Safari#Plains Zebra#The Zebra#Hwange
cw34.com

Florida man threatens to kill Daytona Beach city worker

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Daytona Beach man is accused of threatening to kill a city worker who was assigned to take pictures of his property. Body camera footage from the victim – Neighborhood Services Inspector Kevin Yates - shows Kevin Sbrusch, 36, confronting him while he was documenting illegally parked vehicles found on Sbrusch’s property for an upcoming court hearing.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Plane crashes into Haulover Inlet Bridge in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A small plane crashed into the Haulover Inlet Bridge on Saturday. According to the FAA, a small Cessna 172 lost power in its engine and landed on the bridge around 1 p.m., striking a vehicle when it landed. Three people were onboard at the time...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Getting arrested on Florida woman's bucket list

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman in the Florida Keys can check off one item from her bucket list. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas on Thursday for fleeing and eluding. According to the sheriff's office, she told deputies that getting arrested had...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
cw34.com

The guardianship of Peter Max

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Chances are you've seen the work of Peter Max. He's designed colorful art for the hulls of cruise ships, worked to restore the Statue of Liberty, painted for Presidents and done portraits of celebrities -- capturing the hope and optimism of the late 60s and early 70s.
PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Sheriff Bradshaw recovering from heart procedure

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sheriff Ric Bradshaw is starting physical therapy and expects to return to normal life following an elective heart procedure. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Bradshaw, under advice from his doctors, went in for a procedure on May 3. Doctors said the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

30th annual 'Stamp Out Hunger' food drive returns Saturday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An annual event is about to take place for the 30th time. The National Association of Letter Carriers is hosting its 30th annual food drive on Saturday. According to the NALC, Stamp Out Hunger is the country's largest one-day food drive. It provides...
cw34.com

FPL prepares for hurricanes with week-long storm drill

Riviera Beach, FL/CBS12 News — Florida Power and Light is preparing for the start of hurricane season. This week, at their command center in Riviera Beach, FPL workers are taking part in a storm drill to respond to a simulated category 3 hurricane that brushes the west coast of Florida and makes landfall in the Florida Panhandle.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Scattered showers throughout your Thursday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pesky area of low pressure off the east coast of Florida is pinwheeling southwest today, helping to spread more moisture onshore this morning. For those along or east of I-95, scattered showers are likely throughout the morning commute. These showers are likely...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy