Lion Country Safari welcomes baby zebra

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Vero Beach Police are on scene investigating an explosion of a food truck at the Seafood Festival on Saturday. One person was severely burned and has been flown to Arnold Palmer's Hospital Burn Unit in Orlando, according to Vero Beach Police. There were no other injuries reported.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Looking for something to do this weekend?. Here is what's going on in South Florida. The Delray Beach Historical Society is bringing back Twilight in the Garden after a two-year hiatus. The event brings together some of the area's most popular restaurants to...
NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing teen in North Palm Beach. 17-year-old Edward Bouressa was last seen on May 13 in North Palm Beach. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and grey shorts, and is believed to be on foot according to PBSO.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The U.S. Army has identified the soldier killed in a bear attack in Alaska. Staff Sergeant Seth Michael Plant, 30, was from St. Augustine. The attack happened near a military base in Anchorage. Officials believe the bear was protecting her cubs when she mauled Plant. Plant...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man with a history of depression in Palm Beach County. Joshua White was last seen on May 6, 2022, according to PBSO. He is intellectually disabled. Anyone with information about White's location is...
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police honored the heroes who helped save a woman when she fell unconscious while driving through an intersection in Boynton Beach. Video of the Good Samaritans rushing over to help Laurie Rabyor on May 5 captivated the nation. Jannette Rivera is a coworker of...
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — People may need a second look at gas prices, these days, but somebody at a gas station called police when they saw a man pumping gas into the bed of a pickup truck. A Delray Beach police officer wrote that late on the evening...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Today is one for the record books. And so was yesterday. The price of gas in Florida is now rising faster than the national average, and that’s a change from last week. Here are the numbers. AAA reports the average price for...
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Daytona Beach man is accused of threatening to kill a city worker who was assigned to take pictures of his property. Body camera footage from the victim – Neighborhood Services Inspector Kevin Yates - shows Kevin Sbrusch, 36, confronting him while he was documenting illegally parked vehicles found on Sbrusch’s property for an upcoming court hearing.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Some people who were inside the main Palm Beach County courthouse are being quarantined after a suspicious substance was found, but no injuries are being reported. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue sent 11 crews to the scene in downtown West Palm Beach, including...
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A small plane crashed into the Haulover Inlet Bridge on Saturday. According to the FAA, a small Cessna 172 lost power in its engine and landed on the bridge around 1 p.m., striking a vehicle when it landed. Three people were onboard at the time...
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman in the Florida Keys can check off one item from her bucket list. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas on Thursday for fleeing and eluding. According to the sheriff's office, she told deputies that getting arrested had...
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Chances are you've seen the work of Peter Max. He's designed colorful art for the hulls of cruise ships, worked to restore the Statue of Liberty, painted for Presidents and done portraits of celebrities -- capturing the hope and optimism of the late 60s and early 70s.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sheriff Ric Bradshaw is starting physical therapy and expects to return to normal life following an elective heart procedure. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Bradshaw, under advice from his doctors, went in for a procedure on May 3. Doctors said the...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An annual event is about to take place for the 30th time. The National Association of Letter Carriers is hosting its 30th annual food drive on Saturday. According to the NALC, Stamp Out Hunger is the country's largest one-day food drive. It provides...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Lake Worth Beach is a lot richer, heading into the weekend. The Florida Lottery announced Mohammed Mia, 52, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. He brought his winning ticket to Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee and told...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman showing up at a Home Depot was just the tip of the iceberg. The home improvement retailer already had the goods on her and took the opportunity to call police. On Dec. 17, 2021, Maria Matias, 50, was "captured on video...
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An overnight fight outside a Dunkin Donuts ended with one woman running away, another apparently fighting arrest, and a huge crowd that needed to be controlled. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote about a sergeant getting called to a fight in progress...
Riviera Beach, FL/CBS12 News — Florida Power and Light is preparing for the start of hurricane season. This week, at their command center in Riviera Beach, FPL workers are taking part in a storm drill to respond to a simulated category 3 hurricane that brushes the west coast of Florida and makes landfall in the Florida Panhandle.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pesky area of low pressure off the east coast of Florida is pinwheeling southwest today, helping to spread more moisture onshore this morning. For those along or east of I-95, scattered showers are likely throughout the morning commute. These showers are likely...
