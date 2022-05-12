BNSF track crossing project moves west of Emporia

Most area track crossings involved in a major improvement project from Burlington Northern Santa Fe have been repaired. BNSF and its partner, RoadSafe, have been working southwest from Gardner to repair crossings into central Chase County. Crossings across Lyon, Coffey and Osage counties — over 30 in all — have all been repaired.
Drivers using Kansas Highway 99 south of Emporia will need to take note of a resurfacing project beginning next week. The Kansas Department of Transportation is planning a chip seal project on K-99 from Emporia’s south city limits to the Greenwood County line. Engineer Dustin Hardin says there will be one-lane traffic through the work zone and a pilot car will be used. Delays of up 15 minutes are possible with the four-day project.
Talk about a busy time for graduates. Besides activities for Emporia State University on Saturday and Flint Hills Technical College on Sunday, both at White Auditorium, most area high schools are having their commencement activities this weekend. Saturday. *10 am: Santa Fe Trail. *11 am: Burlington, Hartford. *1 pm: Olpe.
One person was hurt in a wreck involving a car and motorcycle near downtown Emporia late Friday afternoon. Emporia Police and Emporia-Lyon County EMS responded to West Sixth Avenue just west of Neosho shortly after 4 pm. The motorcycle rider was taken to Newman Regional Health with undisclosed injuries. The car driver was not hurt.
A trip to state will be on the line for the Emporia High boys golf team Monday when they play in the 5A regional tournament hosted by Maize at Reflection Ridge in Wichita. Caden Massey will be one of the Spartans playing. Joining Massey at regionals will be Brooks Sauder,...
In 2-1A softball- At the Lebo regional tournament on Monday. Lebo/Waverly plays Marmaton Valley and Southern Lyon County plays Jayhawk Linn. Chase County plays Bluestem at Marion on Monday. In 3A regional softball play- Osage City plays Bishop Ward at Pomona on Monday. Burlington plays Anderson County at Humboldt on...
The Emporia High baseball, softball, and girls soccer teams have received their regional pairings. The baseball team will play at Topeka Seaman on Tuesday. The winner will play either Hays or Maize for a trip to state. The softball team will play Kapaun Mt. Carmel Tuesday at Valley Center. The...
Lyon County Commissioners have given directions for the Road and Bridge Department to move forward with a road improvement project, however, not at the same level originally expected. Lyon County Engineer Chip Woods discussed a proposed milling, pavement and surfacing project on Americus Road from US Highway 50 to Road...
A lengthy detour for heavy trucks going through Greenwood County is over a bit earlier than expected. The city of Hamilton started a sewer line repair project along Kansas Highway 99 in the city limits early this month. The original plan was to be finished by May 18, but the city says work concluded Thursday.
Emporia State University held commencement activities this weekend. Regent Cynthia Lane, a doctoral degree recipient from Emporia State, delivered the welcome address for Saturday’s activities and spoke highly of the impact a degree from ESU has across Kansas. Interim President Ken Hush agrees. He says the university is doing...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County was forced to shut the doors to its Juvenile Residential Facility (JRF). A place the county uses to keep kids out of the detention center. The residential facility is an alternative to detention for children and is an emergency shelter for those in foster care. The deputy director […]
The Osage City boys and West Franklin girls are the team champions at the Flint Hills League track and field meet. Emma Bailey of West Franklin earned 4 gold medals winning the 1600 and 3200 meter runs, the pole vault, and was part of the 4 by 800 relay that finished in 1st place.
Enrollment numbers are down slightly while enrollment fees are down considerably for USD 252 Southern Lyon County. During the board of education’s recent meeting Wednesday evening, members voted to decrease the district’s enrollment fees by combining technology and textbook fees roughly cutting the cost in half to $60. Additionally, the board approved enrollment packages for families with three children or more.
5 Meet records were set at the Lyon County League track meet Friday night. Madisons’ Casey Helm set the meet record in both the discus and shot put. He won the discus with a throw of 195-11 and won the shot put with a mark of 58 -10.25 inches.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On May 12, around 4:30 p.m., a dust storm advisory was issued, which warned of low visibility. A multi-car accident on Highway 30 closed the road and detoured traffic. The accident happened around mile marker 159. Due to low visibility from dust, responding agencies are unsure of the total number of cars involved in the accident. So far, only minor injuries have been reported.
The Emporia State track team had two provisional qualifiers for nationals at the Nebraska Kearney hosted Loper Twilight last chance qualifier Saturday. Travis Morrison had a season-best toss in the shot put of 56 feet 1.25 inches. Alyssa Conway also had a provisional throw in the hammer throw, however, it...
Thunderstorms could bring hail and gusty winds to the KVOE listening area Sunday morning. The current forecast calls for a decent chance of storms through the morning and wrapping up by early afternoon. Stronger activity, including quarter-sized hail, wind gusts up to 60 mph and heavy rainfall, could start affecting areas like Morris and Wabaunsee counties shortly after sunrise before moving south across the rest of the area through 1 pm.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A multi-vehicle crash forced the closure of all southbound lanes of I-35 near mile marker 40 on Friday afternoon. That’s about 1 mile north of the Haysville / Derby exit. Police and first responders are arriving on the scene. Officials reported three people with potentially serious injuries. The southbound lanes of […]
Three spring commencement ceremonies are coming for Emporia State University this weekend. ESU will have its graduate ceremony Friday at 6 pm inside of White Auditorium before a pair of commencement ceremonies take place Saturday morning and afternoon. ESU will be splitting undergraduate activities making a return to pre-covid format according to ESU Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson.
Comments / 1