Emporia, KS

BNSF track crossing project moves west of Emporia

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrack crossing repairs continue this week, and Burlington Northern Santa Fe’s project...

kvoe.com

KVOE

BNSF track repair project nearing completion

Most area track crossings involved in a major improvement project from Burlington Northern Santa Fe have been repaired. BNSF and its partner, RoadSafe, have been working southwest from Gardner to repair crossings into central Chase County. Crossings across Lyon, Coffey and Osage counties — over 30 in all — have all been repaired.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Weather permitting, K-99 to be resurfaced south of Emporia next week

Drivers using Kansas Highway 99 south of Emporia will need to take note of a resurfacing project beginning next week. The Kansas Department of Transportation is planning a chip seal project on K-99 from Emporia’s south city limits to the Greenwood County line. Engineer Dustin Hardin says there will be one-lane traffic through the work zone and a pilot car will be used. Delays of up 15 minutes are possible with the four-day project.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

It’s a busy weekend for graduations

Talk about a busy time for graduates. Besides activities for Emporia State University on Saturday and Flint Hills Technical College on Sunday, both at White Auditorium, most area high schools are having their commencement activities this weekend. Saturday. *10 am: Santa Fe Trail. *11 am: Burlington, Hartford. *1 pm: Olpe.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Motorcycle rider hurt in crash near downtown Emporia

One person was hurt in a wreck involving a car and motorcycle near downtown Emporia late Friday afternoon. Emporia Police and Emporia-Lyon County EMS responded to West Sixth Avenue just west of Neosho shortly after 4 pm. The motorcycle rider was taken to Newman Regional Health with undisclosed injuries. The car driver was not hurt.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High boys golf team ready for regionals

A trip to state will be on the line for the Emporia High boys golf team Monday when they play in the 5A regional tournament hosted by Maize at Reflection Ridge in Wichita. Caden Massey will be one of the Spartans playing. Joining Massey at regionals will be Brooks Sauder,...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Area High School softball and baseball teams receive regional assignments

In 2-1A softball- At the Lebo regional tournament on Monday. Lebo/Waverly plays Marmaton Valley and Southern Lyon County plays Jayhawk Linn. Chase County plays Bluestem at Marion on Monday. In 3A regional softball play- Osage City plays Bishop Ward at Pomona on Monday. Burlington plays Anderson County at Humboldt on...
LEBO, KS
KVOE

Enrollment numbers and fees both dipping for coming year following USD 252 Southern Lyon County board meeting Wednesday

Enrollment numbers are down slightly while enrollment fees are down considerably for USD 252 Southern Lyon County. During the board of education’s recent meeting Wednesday evening, members voted to decrease the district’s enrollment fees by combining technology and textbook fees roughly cutting the cost in half to $60. Additionally, the board approved enrollment packages for families with three children or more.
LYON COUNTY, KS
knopnews2.com

At least eight cars involved in Highway 30 accident

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On May 12, around 4:30 p.m., a dust storm advisory was issued, which warned of low visibility. A multi-car accident on Highway 30 closed the road and detoured traffic. The accident happened around mile marker 159. Due to low visibility from dust, responding agencies are unsure of the total number of cars involved in the accident. So far, only minor injuries have been reported.
KVOE

WEATHER: Quarter-sized hail, gusty winds main concerns with potential round of storms Sunday morning

Thunderstorms could bring hail and gusty winds to the KVOE listening area Sunday morning. The current forecast calls for a decent chance of storms through the morning and wrapping up by early afternoon. Stronger activity, including quarter-sized hail, wind gusts up to 60 mph and heavy rainfall, could start affecting areas like Morris and Wabaunsee counties shortly after sunrise before moving south across the rest of the area through 1 pm.
ENVIRONMENT
KSN News

Southbound lanes of I-35 reopen following crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A multi-vehicle crash forced the closure of all southbound lanes of I-35 near mile marker 40 on Friday afternoon. That’s about 1 mile north of the Haysville / Derby exit. Police and first responders are arriving on the scene. Officials reported three people with potentially serious injuries. The southbound lanes of […]
HAYSVILLE, KS
KVOE

Emporia State University spring commencement returning to traditional format this weekend

Three spring commencement ceremonies are coming for Emporia State University this weekend. ESU will have its graduate ceremony Friday at 6 pm inside of White Auditorium before a pair of commencement ceremonies take place Saturday morning and afternoon. ESU will be splitting undergraduate activities making a return to pre-covid format according to ESU Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson.
EMPORIA, KS

