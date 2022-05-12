Flags to be lowered in honor of 1 million American killed by COVID-19

Virus Outbreak Million Dead Biden The American flag flies at half-staff at the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 12, 2022, as the Biden administration commemorates 1 million American lives lost due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden says as the United States has marked the “tragic milestone” of 1 million COVID-19 deaths in the America, according to an Associated Press report.

“This pandemic isn’t over,” Biden told world leaders at a COVID-19 summit today.

Biden spoke of the deaths saying they were “1 million empty chairs around the family dinner table,” the AP reported.

Biden ordered flags be lowered to half-staff.

Following the order, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and ground throughout the state until sunset on May 16.

