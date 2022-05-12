Flags to be lowered in honor of 1 million American killed by COVID-19
President Joe Biden says as the United States has marked the “tragic milestone” of 1 million COVID-19 deaths in the America, according to an Associated Press report.
“This pandemic isn’t over,” Biden told world leaders at a COVID-19 summit today.
Biden spoke of the deaths saying they were “1 million empty chairs around the family dinner table,” the AP reported.
Biden ordered flags be lowered to half-staff.
Following the order, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and ground throughout the state until sunset on May 16.
