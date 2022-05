Worried parents are scrambling to feed their babies, but we're not talking about regions stricken by drought or made chaotic by war. We're talking about the United States, where a host of factors, including a recall from one major manufacturer, is contributing to a nationwide shortage of baby formula. Some major retailers are limiting purchases in an effort to prevent hoarding. Neighborhood discussion boards are lighting up with pleas for help, and news outlets are reporting stories about increasingly desperate parents crisscrossing their towns, searching for the food.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO