Quincy, MA

I-93 reopens in Quincy after rollover crash

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
(Avid_creative/Getty Images)

QUINCY, Mass. — 2:10 P.M. UPDATE: Interstate 93 has reopened in both directions in Quincy after a vehicle rolled over, leaving someone trapped inside, according to state police.

Emergency crews were on the scene assisting cleanup efforts and both sides of the highway had to be shut down for a short time.

Drivers are being told to expect residual delays from the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

