FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 24-year-old man was listed in critical condition after he was thrown out of his car as it flipped over the median wall along I-69 in Flint overnight. Flint police say Samuel Henshaw was driving a 2007 Saturn Ion east on the freeway around 1:40 a.m. Friday, when he lost control and hit the median wall near Hammerberg Road.

FLINT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO