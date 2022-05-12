ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Briefs - Meet Fairview's new city manager

By Christopher Keizur
Philip Morley wants to get to know the community over coffee; Edgefield Brewfest to return with 100 pours.

Get coffee with Fairview's City Manager

The new leader at the helm in Fairview City Hall is inviting the community to join him for a cup of coffee and conversation every Tuesday in the month of May.

Philip Morley was unanimously appointed by Fairview City Council earlier this year to fill the position after Nolan Young, who has served the city since 2016, retired. Morley is a 17-year veteran of local government management and is overseeing the 26-employee staff with an annual budget of $30.2 million.

The coffee conversations will be a chance to ask questions about the city of Fairview, make suggestions or raise concerns. If popular, Morley plans on continuing the sessions in future months.

Fourth annual Edgefield Brewfest is back

The largest beer event in East Multnomah County is making a return next week as McMenamins Edgefield is curating some of the best offerings from a bevy of breweries — including Fort George Brewery; Great Notion Brewing; Level Beer; Breakside Brewery; Thunder Island Brewing Company; Ex Novo Brewing Company; Stickmen Brewing Company; Wayfinder Beer; Vertigo Brewing; and dozens more.

The fourth annual Edgefield Brewfest will run from 1-7 p.m. Saturday, May 21, on the same lawn where the concerts take place. It is 21 and over to drink, but all ages are welcome to attend for the food, music, and fun activities.

There will be more than 100 beers and ciders to taste from Oregon and Washington. Live music will include The High Deductibles at 1 p.m. and Fortunate Gold, a Creedence Clearwater Revival and Neil Young tribute band, at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for 10 tokens and a souvenir tasting glass; $5 kids ticket includes soda token. Learn more and buy tickets online at bit.ly/3wiER9n

