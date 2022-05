These days, navigating the streets of Salt Lake City can feel like a twisted maze of scaffolding, traffic cones, and heavy machinery. It seems like every time you turn a corner, entire blocks have been temporarily shut down to make room for the construction of new apartment buildings and the infrastructure needed to support them. And while Salt Lake City residents are seeing new apartments pop up seemingly overnight, residents of neighboring cities in the county are having a very different experience.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO