The NFL announced its 2022 schedule this week. Here are my six biggest takeaways for the 49ers:. 1. Start with baby steps again. In 2021, the 49ers started the season with two road games but avoided facing more formidable opponents early in the season before the home opener against the Packers. The NFL scheduling committee has been generous for another year. The road game against Chicago and the home opener in the second week against the depleted Seahawks will allow the team to settle in.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO