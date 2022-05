CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) – The former Parker's Blue Ash Tavern has been sold for new use. The space that housed the nearly 9,700-square-foot restaurant, which closed its doors in 2020 due to the impact COVID-19 had on the resturant industry, is on more than two acres off of Cooper Road near the Reed Hartman Highway.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO