Red Wing, MN

Creekstone Montessori Charter school on track to open in fall

By Melissa Thorud
Red Wing Republican Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Creekstone Montessori Charter School cleared a major hurdle this week when the Red Wing City Council approved an amended zone change allowing schools in the zone. The amendment permits Lutheran Social Services to allow the school in the AR Zoning District. This is one of the last major steps...

www.republicaneagle.com

Red Wing Republican Eagle

LETTER: 'Schools not fully funded'

So Sen. Goggin believes that Senate Republicans have fully funded K-9 schools over several consecutive passed budget bills, according to a Republican Eagle May 7-8 story. I’m sure virtually every school district in the state would disagree with this. Just recently the Red Wing School Board voted to cut $1.2 million which includes cutting six K-5 teachers, saving $510,000 and three general education assistants, saving $90,000.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

City Concil: Emergency services, public works recognized

At the Red Wing City Council meeting May 9, proclamations were made recognizing emergency services and public works departments within the city and updates on some community and city developments were discussed. Proclamations. Mayor Mike Wilson announced May 15-21 as “Emergency Medical Services Week '' and “National Public Works Week.”...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County finds success with treatment court

May is National Drug Court Month and the Goodhue County Treatment Court is celebrating 3½ years of successful care. “Since the beginning, we have received over 118 referrals, for which the team has served 32 individuals,” coordinator Jessica Schumacher said. “Of those 32, 15 have successfully completed the program with four more looking forward to graduation this summer.”
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Cannon Falls resident Jesse Johnson runs for House of Representatives

Cannon Falls resident Jesse Johnson will be running in the upcoming election for the House of Representatives in District 20A. Johnson grew up in Cannon Falls, graduated from Cannon Falls High School and spent most of his life here until enlisting in the Army during his junior year of high school. He went on to finish as a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Frederick M. Pfeiffer

Frederick Martin Pfeiffer, 85, of Red Wing, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, surrounded by family at his home. He was born on January 17, 1937, in Redwood Falls, Minnesota to Fred and Rieta (Bachmann) Pfeiffer. He graduated from Redwood Falls High School in 1955, then attended Mankato State University, earning a business degree. On December 21, 1958, he was united in marriage to Gwen Jones in Lake Crystal, Minnesota. Working in the banking industry, he and Gwen lived in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota. In 1988, they moved to Red Wing, where they had lived in the past. Gwen passed away on October 30, 2005.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Lake City widens lead in second HVL meet

The Lake City girls golf team put a wider gap between themselves and second place in the second of four HVL meets on Thursday at Willow Creek Golf Course. The Tigers ended with a meet score of 321, giving them a two-round total of 640. Second-place PIZM had a 360 on Thursday and now has a 730 through two rounds.
LAKE CITY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Jane Ann Traynor Seifert

Jane Ann Traynor Seifert, age 67, passed away peacefully at her home in Marshfield, Wisconsin on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 201 West Blodgett Street, on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend James Weighner officiating. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in El Paso, WI on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour before the time of service on Friday at the church.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Lake Pepin featured in new stamp series

Lake Pepin will soon be depicted in a postage stamp series featuring the Mississippi River. Local photographer Jay Olson-Goude's image of Lake Pepin and the Great River Road in the fall will represent the state of Wisconsin in the United States Postal Service’s new Mighty Mississippi stamp series. This...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Raynold Gene Krause

Raynold Gene Krause, age 82, of Ellsworth passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 10, 2022 at Ellsworth Health Center. Raynold was born on March 15, 1940 to Raynold and Rose (Mahler) Krause in Red Wing, MN. He worked at SB Foote Tannery for 44 years. Gene enjoyed his family, being...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Mankato East holds off Wingers

The Red Wing baseball team fell behind early, got back into the game in the third, but couldn't complete the comeback as Mankato East won 7-5 on Thursday. The Cougars scored four runs in the first inning then added another in the second. The Wingers scored once in the second and two more in the third to get within a pair of runs, down 5-3. The Cougars added a run in the fourth and fifth and limited the Wingers to a pair of runs in the sixth.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Aces home opener canceled

Fans will have to wait a little longer for the Red Wing Aces home opener. The originally scheduled game tonight, Friday, May 13 against Hampton has been canceled. The Aces play Sunday at Dundas. The next scheduled home game, and new home opener, is Saturday, May 21 against Dundas. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.
HAMPTON, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Vasa News: Undie Sunday is May 15

Be on the alert for a large increase in farm traffic on local roads. The warm weather has prompted farmers to get the job done soon, as planting season came on quite suddenly. We have seen tractors with discs and planters and fertilizer trucks passing by in recent days. None of them has been small. Be on the lookout for them and for motorcycles, too.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Larry W. Fox

Larry Fox, age 78, of Goodhue, died Sunday morning, May 8, 2022, at his home. Larry Wesley Fox was born on December 7, 1943, in Los Angeles, California, the son of Harold and Delores (Swanson) Fox. He moved with his family to Red Wing when he was two years old and attended Vasa Elementary school and graduated from Red Wing High School in 1964. Larry received a bachelor’s degree in Ag Economics and Soil Conservation from the University of Minnesota, in 1966. On Sept. 5, 1964, Larry was united in marriage to his best friend Janelle Berg, in Red Wing. Larry worked in agriculture all of his career, starting in 1966, as a salesman and district manager for MoorMan’s Feed Co; before starting his own business, Fox Ag, and finally as a Key Sales Manager for Alpine/Eco Quest, until retiring in 2001.
GOODHUE, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers split doubleheader against Albert Lea

The Red Wing softball team cruised to an 8-0 win in the first game, then nearly ended the second game with an epic comeback but fell short, losing 13-12 to Albert Lea in a doubleheader on Thursday. Both were five inning games. Amira Ramstad showed off her power at the...
ALBERT LEA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Like consumers, recent jump in gas prices hit Red Wing police, fire

Red Wing residents are feeling the sting of higher gas prices every time they fill their vehicles at the gas pumps. Those higher gas prices also are hitting government agencies with large fleets of vehicles – police and fire departments. “You know it’s hard,” said Chad Steffen, communications captain...
RED WING, MN

