ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, KY

‘Everyone gets a fair shake.’ Roberts responds to County Attorney endorsement.

By Larry Roberts
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3SKA_0fbyLvI300

Serving as your County Attorney has been an honor. I have strived to be fair to all defendants and all victims, but always with an eye towards doing what is best for the people of Fayette County. Everyone wants a community that is safe for our families, children and neighbors. Sometimes that means making unpopular decisions. I speak for you. You can count on me to make tough decisions and to hold people accountable. Each year my office handles thousands of criminal charges against adults and juveniles. For every repeat offender, we see dozens of newcomers pass through our dockets who have never been in trouble. My office works hard to be sure everyone gets a fair shake. You may have seen some of my recent ads. I have expressed to you that I love my job and I do. I have worked tirelessly to make Lexington a safe and fair-minded city. I want what’s best for us and I am very proud of my record. We have built one of the best and most innovative County Attorney’s offices in the country and I hope that I have earned your trust to be re-elected. I would appreciate your vote.

Larry Roberts is running for reelection as Fayette County Attorney.

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

Jefferson County PVA warning seniors of potential foreclosure crisis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The head property tax assessor in Louisville is warning people of a potential foreclosure crisis among seniors. "It is not sustainable and the next foreclosure crisis could be in our senior population," Jefferson County PVA Colleen Younger said. "If we don't do something about this, we are going over a cliff."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky Democratic Party files ethics complaint against Cameron

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Democratic Party filed an ethics complaint against sitting attorney general Daniel Cameron after he announced his run for governor. KDP Chairman Colmon Elridge claims Cameron violated ethics laws and calls for an investigation by the Kentucky Executive Branch Ethics Commission. The complaint cites past...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Two members of Gov. Andy Beshear’s cabinet set to step down

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown and Interim Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Larry Hayes will retire from state government. John Hicks will take over the role of executive cabinet secretary while continuing to serve as state budget director. Beshear has named...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, KY
Government
County
Fayette County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
WLKY.com

Amid hot housing market, calls made for KY lawmakers to address high property taxes for retirees

PROSPECT, Ky. — It's no secret property values in Jefferson County have skyrocketed over the past year, which also means property taxes are going up. Now, there's a call for those in Frankfort to give relief to retired and disabled Kentuckians so they don't get priced out of their homes. In areas such as Prospect, Property Valuation Administrator Colleen Younger says property taxes may go up by as much as 30% this year.
PROSPECT, KY
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Audit: CASA program for 3 counties broke KY laws

An audit found the former Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program for Carroll, Grant and Owen Counties had numerous 'egregious' violations of Kentucky law and CASA standards. Violations included no evidence of required background checks on volunteers before they were matched with children.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Attorney
wdrb.com

Principal: Adult enters Louisville high school to fight student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) principal writes that an adult found a way inside of Western High School, looking to start a fight with a student on Friday. Shively Police and JCPS security responded to an incident at the school around 8:40 a.m. In a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bench warrant amnesty in Louisville taking place in June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community groups are partnering with the court system to keep some non-violent offenders out of Louisville Metro Corrections. The ACLU and other organizations are promoting bench warrant amnesty court in Louisville. It will be held June 7-9 at the Hall of Justice. People wanted for some...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky’s governor could legalize medical marijuana with ‘a game of constitutional chicken,’ advocate writes

Gov. Andy Beshear is the first governor in the history of Kentucky to call for legalizing cannabis. Following the failure of the Kentucky legislature to pass a medical marijuana bill last month, the governor has asked the public for input on what he can do by executive order. It’s about time that political leaders in Kentucky prioritize this issue to legalize cannabis.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Louisville lawyer says neighbor must either let vacant lot become nuisance, or continue caring for it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Vacant lots can be an eyesore and a nuisance. For one man in the Portland neighborhood, the lot next to his home has also become a major commitment. Adam Dennison first purchased his 1800's shotgun house near the Ohio River about nine and a half years ago. He bought it after a foreclosure, and said the fenced-in lot next to it, remained in the hands of the original owner.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
k105.com

12 people arrested, millions in cash seized during investigation into drug trafficking in 4 eastern Ky. counties

Multiple state and federal law enforcement agencies recently arrested several suspects, seized more than 10,000 pills and millions in cash in an investigation into drug trafficking in four eastern Kentucky counties, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky said. Investigators from the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Kentucky Attorney...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Black bear spotted in Floyd County community

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities in Floyd County, Kentucky are asking residents not to feed the bears. Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls in the Ivel area this evening after residents spotted a black bear around some of the homes and businesses. They’re asking that anyone who lives in or […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Portion of Johnson County

Due to a line break, although no contamination has been confirmed, Paintsville Utilities has voluntarily issued a boil water advisory for the following area:. TOP OF 2 MILE HILL TO THE TOP OF SPICEY MOUNTAIN, INCLUDING ALL HOLLOWS IN-BETWEEN. This advisory is being issued as a precautionary measure and is...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
1K+
Followers
344
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy