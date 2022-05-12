‘Everyone gets a fair shake.’ Roberts responds to County Attorney endorsement.

Serving as your County Attorney has been an honor. I have strived to be fair to all defendants and all victims, but always with an eye towards doing what is best for the people of Fayette County. Everyone wants a community that is safe for our families, children and neighbors. Sometimes that means making unpopular decisions. I speak for you. You can count on me to make tough decisions and to hold people accountable. Each year my office handles thousands of criminal charges against adults and juveniles. For every repeat offender, we see dozens of newcomers pass through our dockets who have never been in trouble. My office works hard to be sure everyone gets a fair shake. You may have seen some of my recent ads. I have expressed to you that I love my job and I do. I have worked tirelessly to make Lexington a safe and fair-minded city. I want what’s best for us and I am very proud of my record. We have built one of the best and most innovative County Attorney’s offices in the country and I hope that I have earned your trust to be re-elected. I would appreciate your vote.

Larry Roberts is running for reelection as Fayette County Attorney.