Fort Smith dog park design workshop open to public

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith, Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority, and Sebastian County are giving the public an opportunity to participate in a design workshop for a new dog park in the city.

The workshop will be held next week on Thursday, May 19 at the Blue Lion, located at 101 N. 2nd St. and led by designers RDC. It will last from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Officials added there will be a second workshop on June 2. It will be held at the Chaffee Crossing Media Center, located at 7801 Ellis St.

Those wishing to receive email notifications for the updated workshop schedule may sign up to receive those notifications at: www.fortsmithar.gov.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.