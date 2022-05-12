ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith dog park design workshop open to public

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UH0MS_0fbyLNih00

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith, Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority, and Sebastian County are giving the public an opportunity to participate in a design workshop for a new dog park in the city.

The workshop will be held next week on Thursday, May 19 at the Blue Lion, located at 101 N. 2nd St. and led by designers RDC. It will last from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Officials added there will be a second workshop on June 2. It will be held at the Chaffee Crossing Media Center, located at 7801 Ellis St.

Those wishing to receive email notifications for the updated workshop schedule may sign up to receive those notifications at: www.fortsmithar.gov.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Smith, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fort Smith, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
County
Sebastian County, AR
Sebastian County, AR
Government
Fort Smith, AR
Lifestyle
City
Fort Smith, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#Design#Rdc#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLO

Efforts continue to eradicate feral hogs in the Twin Lakes Area

Feral hogs continue to be a problem in Arkansas and several counties in the Twin Lakes Area are in the top 10 in the state in the number of hogs being eradicated. A feral hog is a domestic pig which has gone feral, meaning it lives in the wild. Feral hogs cause tremendous damage to agriculture, including row crops, forestry, livestock, and pasture. Feral hogs also cause great risks to human health and safety, by harboring and transmitting diseases to people and pets and by causing collisions with vehicles.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Arkansas

Arkansas is a state with a rich history and culture, as well as an abundance of natural resources. Situated in the American South, Arkansas was once a part of the territory of Louisiana, and later became its own state in 1836. The state has a complex racial history, as it was home to both Native American tribes and African American slaves.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Mom and son graduate from University of Arkansas together

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Barragan family had double to celebrate at the University of Arkansas’ graduation weekend. Mom, Ana Bolena Barragan, and son, Fernando Barragan, graduated together with degrees in education on Saturday. The duo said it was the best feeling to be able to share this achievement with one another. “Seeing my son […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy