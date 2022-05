Since 1987, Kids in New Directions (KIND) has been serving inner-city youth free of charge. “These students come day after day back to KIND knowing that they are cared for and loved. We try to promote an atmosphere of kindness and respect for others,” says the organization’s director Laura Helsby.” We have seen what a difference it can make in a child’s life to have consistent teachers, meals, services, homework help, and volunteers.”

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO