York, NE

Foundation donates $100,000 to PPLP project

Grand Island Independent
 3 days ago

The York Community Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant...

theindependent.com

Grand Island Independent

Renovation, addition for Grand Island's Gates Elementary is tabled

Grand Island Public Schools’ board room became unusually somber when hitting agenda item 9.9 — “Grand Island Senior High Additions & Renovations,” during the board’s regular monthly meeting Thursday night. “We had two bidders,” said Dan Petsch, GIPS Director of Buildings & Grounds. “We did...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Community advocates for renewal of Grand Island city incentive program

LB840 expires in 2023, and will go before voters in the November general election for renewal. At Tuesday’s Grand Island City Council meeting, community members and business leaders advocated for continuing the city’s primary economic incentive program. A resolution was approved to bring the issue to voters again for another 10-year cycle.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Jack of all trades, Shelton grad goes from farm kid to farmer

GIBBON — When asked to define himself in a few words, Noah Summers’ first answer was, “Hardworking, and I’m passionate in everything I do.”. But he revealed the core Noah by adding, “I’m a full-blooded farm kid.”. The Shelton High School senior plans to...
SHELTON, NE
Local
Nebraska Society
City
York, NE
York, NE
Society
Grand Island Independent

York's Tree City USA status now in 34th year

YORK – As of this past week, York entered its 34th year as formally being a Tree City USA. The Arbor Day Foundation recognized York for its efforts to promote forestry within its city limits. “York has achieved this status for many decades,” York Parks and Rec Director Cheree...
YORK, NE
Grand Island Independent

Two Aurora businesses fail alcohol inspections

Of 38 businesses in Hamilton and Merrick counties checked on Saturday, 36 passed alcohol inspections carried out by investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol. The 36 outlets refused to sell alcohol to a minor, producing a compliance rate of 95%. Two businesses sold alcohol to a minor. One of them...
AURORA, NE
Grand Island Independent

COVID survivor happy to be home

When Troy Arp was admitted to Grand Island Regional Medical Center with COVID on Jan. 17, he thought he’d be there a week. He got home 73 days later. Along the way, doctors weren’t sure he’d make it. During his long struggle with the coronavirus, a doctor told him they almost lost him twice.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Queenscaballo wins first Kemling Family Stakes

The Kemling family business can be traced back to 1942 when brothers Paul and Orville Kemling bought their first horse for $15. That horse won every race he ran and was the foundation for the Kemling stable of horses. Over the next five decades, the Kemling brothers built a Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
Person
Paige Mckenzie
Person
Paige
Grand Island Independent

Lincoln warehouse sues AltEn for failing to pay $225,000 in rent, utilities

The owner of a Lincoln warehouse is suing AltEn after the defunct ethanol plant failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in rent and utilities. In a lawsuit filed in Lancaster County District Court on Tuesday, 3801 Harney LLC -- which is based in Davey -- said AltEn agreed to rent space at its warehouse at 3700 N.W. 12th St. in October 2019.
LINCOLN, NE
Grand Island Independent

Your Ticket: New exhibit opens Friday at Gallery on Lincoln Avenue

HASTINGS — The Gallery on Lincoln Avenue will feature an exhibit from artist Marcella Maley in May and June. An opening reception is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the gallery, 221 N. Lincoln Ave., in Hastings. Wine and refreshments will be served. Maley studied...
HASTINGS, NE
Grand Island Independent

Central City/Fullerton/Centura ready for second chance, takes on Beatrice

After suffering a loss in the Class B, District 3 tournament at home, the Central City/Fullerton/Centura baseball team got another chance. The Kernels earned that after receiving one of the two wildcards to qualify for the state baseball tournament for the second consecutive season. CCFC, rated No. 10 in Class...
BEATRICE, NE
#Charity#Pplp
Grand Island Independent

Former Columbus schools employee charged with sending explicit photos, videos to teens

A former Columbus Public Schools employee has been arrested on a sexual abuse charge. According to a news release from the Columbus Police Department, Emily Kratochvil was charged with sexual abuse by a school employee on Thursday. Her arrest followed an investigation stemming from explicit photos and videos being shared on social media, according to the news release. The victims are two teenage males, ages 15 and 17.
COLUMBUS, NE
Grand Island Independent

Drowning reported at Ernst Lake near Columbus

COLUMBUS -- A person drowned Monday at Ernst Lake, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Boaters discovered Kellie Allen, of Ernst Lake, in the water around 7 p.m., the sheriff's office said in a news release. The body was recovered from the lake, which is located southwest of Columbus, a short time later.
COLUMBUS, NE
Grand Island Independent

Land owners get their say, ask questions, regarding proposed solar field

YORK – Approximately 100 people attended an open house/town hall meeting this week with representatives of EDF Renewables, a company that is pursuing the establishment of a 2,500-acre solar field west and south of McCool Junction. Originally, the company was planning a 5,000-acre project but has since pared down...
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Grand Island Independent

Grand Island police lauding victim of attempted kidnapping

Grand Island police are praising a 13-year-old victim of an attempted kidnapping Monday in Grand Island for his bravery in “doing the right thing” by fighting off his alleged attacker. Around 9 p.m. Monday, the male teenager was walking home from school in the area of 12th Street...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Ricketts signs off on Nebraska casino rules but first bets are still months away

Gov. Pete Ricketts signed off Wednesday on rules to allow casino gaming in Nebraska, but residents are still a ways off from feeding slot machines. The regulations approved this week and set to go into effect Monday open the window for potential casino operators to apply for licenses some 18 months after voters approved expanded gambling at the state's horse racing tracks.
NEBRASKA STATE
Grand Island Independent

Trainer Gonzalez breaks record for wins at Fonner

Trainer Isai Gonzalez put together a year to remember at Fonner Park in 2022. It was even better than he knew. “They told me I broke the record,” Gonzalez said. “Now I have 60 wins.”. Yes indeed, Gonzalez broke the record for wins in a meet previously held...
SPORTS
Grand Island Independent

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: six, fourteen; White Balls: two, ten) (fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: twelve) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: $99 million. MyDaY. Month: 8, Day: 12, Year: 63. (Month: eight; Day: twelve; Year: sixty-three) Pick 3. 6-2-6 (six, two,...
LINCOLN, NE

