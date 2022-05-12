Foundation donates $100,000 to PPLP project

Grand Island Public Schools’ board room became unusually somber when hitting agenda item 9.9 — “Grand Island Senior High Additions & Renovations,” during the board’s regular monthly meeting Thursday night. “We had two bidders,” said Dan Petsch, GIPS Director of Buildings & Grounds. “We did...
LB840 expires in 2023, and will go before voters in the November general election for renewal. At Tuesday’s Grand Island City Council meeting, community members and business leaders advocated for continuing the city’s primary economic incentive program. A resolution was approved to bring the issue to voters again for another 10-year cycle.
GIBBON — When asked to define himself in a few words, Noah Summers’ first answer was, “Hardworking, and I’m passionate in everything I do.”. But he revealed the core Noah by adding, “I’m a full-blooded farm kid.”. The Shelton High School senior plans to...
YORK – As of this past week, York entered its 34th year as formally being a Tree City USA. The Arbor Day Foundation recognized York for its efforts to promote forestry within its city limits. “York has achieved this status for many decades,” York Parks and Rec Director Cheree...
Of 38 businesses in Hamilton and Merrick counties checked on Saturday, 36 passed alcohol inspections carried out by investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol. The 36 outlets refused to sell alcohol to a minor, producing a compliance rate of 95%. Two businesses sold alcohol to a minor. One of them...
When Troy Arp was admitted to Grand Island Regional Medical Center with COVID on Jan. 17, he thought he’d be there a week. He got home 73 days later. Along the way, doctors weren’t sure he’d make it. During his long struggle with the coronavirus, a doctor told him they almost lost him twice.
The Kemling family business can be traced back to 1942 when brothers Paul and Orville Kemling bought their first horse for $15. That horse won every race he ran and was the foundation for the Kemling stable of horses. Over the next five decades, the Kemling brothers built a Nebraska...
YORK – Upon the blessing of the York County Commissioners, an application for funds that would assist with the renovation of the Four Corners Health Department building is going to be made. Laura McDougall, Four Corners director, and Lisa Hurley, York County Development Corporation director, addressed the county commissioners...
The owner of a Lincoln warehouse is suing AltEn after the defunct ethanol plant failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in rent and utilities. In a lawsuit filed in Lancaster County District Court on Tuesday, 3801 Harney LLC -- which is based in Davey -- said AltEn agreed to rent space at its warehouse at 3700 N.W. 12th St. in October 2019.
HASTINGS — The Gallery on Lincoln Avenue will feature an exhibit from artist Marcella Maley in May and June. An opening reception is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the gallery, 221 N. Lincoln Ave., in Hastings. Wine and refreshments will be served. Maley studied...
After suffering a loss in the Class B, District 3 tournament at home, the Central City/Fullerton/Centura baseball team got another chance. The Kernels earned that after receiving one of the two wildcards to qualify for the state baseball tournament for the second consecutive season. CCFC, rated No. 10 in Class...
A former Columbus Public Schools employee has been arrested on a sexual abuse charge. According to a news release from the Columbus Police Department, Emily Kratochvil was charged with sexual abuse by a school employee on Thursday. Her arrest followed an investigation stemming from explicit photos and videos being shared on social media, according to the news release. The victims are two teenage males, ages 15 and 17.
Quinn Lewandowski's graduating class at Aurora High School was relatively small -- just under 100 students. But in the years that followed, loss seemed to define the class of 2005. Three of Lewandowski's classmates died by suicide, including one of his good friends. "At first it's kind of a shock...
COLUMBUS -- A person drowned Monday at Ernst Lake, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Boaters discovered Kellie Allen, of Ernst Lake, in the water around 7 p.m., the sheriff's office said in a news release. The body was recovered from the lake, which is located southwest of Columbus, a short time later.
YORK – Approximately 100 people attended an open house/town hall meeting this week with representatives of EDF Renewables, a company that is pursuing the establishment of a 2,500-acre solar field west and south of McCool Junction. Originally, the company was planning a 5,000-acre project but has since pared down...
Grand Island police are praising a 13-year-old victim of an attempted kidnapping Monday in Grand Island for his bravery in “doing the right thing” by fighting off his alleged attacker. Around 9 p.m. Monday, the male teenager was walking home from school in the area of 12th Street...
Gov. Pete Ricketts signed off Wednesday on rules to allow casino gaming in Nebraska, but residents are still a ways off from feeding slot machines. The regulations approved this week and set to go into effect Monday open the window for potential casino operators to apply for licenses some 18 months after voters approved expanded gambling at the state's horse racing tracks.
Trainer Isai Gonzalez put together a year to remember at Fonner Park in 2022. It was even better than he knew. “They told me I broke the record,” Gonzalez said. “Now I have 60 wins.”. Yes indeed, Gonzalez broke the record for wins in a meet previously held...
