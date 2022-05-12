WebXtra: Workforce Solutions holding East Texas job fair

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) -The City of Palestine is issuing a boil water notice for the 4000 Block of Loop 256. Due to pressure loss below normal, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for three minutes.

PALESTINE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO