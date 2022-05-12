ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, TX

WebXtra: Workforce Solutions holding East Texas job fair

KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarion County judge has plan to bring broadband to rural residents. At only 43-percent accessibility, Marion County ranks lowest among East Texas counties in connectivity. With a mostly...

www.kltv.com

KLTV

East Texas trade fairs offer shopping deals for tight budgets

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Inflation, food prices, and $4-a-gallon gasoline. All of it is eating into the already strained budgets of East Texans. There’s more action at Trade Days at the Longview fairgrounds every second full weekend of every month. “I think that most everybody that comes in is looking...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Bullard On Main Grand Opening

Marion County judge has plan to bring broadband to rural residents. At only 43-percent accessibility, Marion County ranks lowest among East Texas counties in connectivity. With a mostly rural population, the county lags behind others in access.
MARION COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Developers pitch 8,500-seat ampitheater to City of Longview

George P. Bush embraces family's political legacy in run for Texas attorney general. George P. Bush said he's prioritizing border security and election security as he campaigns against incumbent Ken Paxton for the Republican nomination for Texas attorney general. He also said that he doesn't consider his family's political legacy to be a liability and that in fact "this is the time where we need a Bush" in office.
LONGVIEW, TX
City
Longview, TX
County
Marion County, TX
KLTV

Job seekers, employers converge at Workforce Solutions job fair in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Nearly 40 employers were at the Workforce Solutions of East Texas job fair looking for qualified candidates on Thursday. Alex Mancilla is the personnel supervisor for Sanderson Farms and handles their hiring. There have been more than 11,000 online job ads in the last 30 days...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Disaster Loan Outreach in Upshur County

George P. Bush embraces family's political legacy in run for Texas attorney general. George P. Bush said he's prioritizing border security and election security as he campaigns against incumbent Ken Paxton for the Republican nomination for Texas attorney general. He also said that he doesn't consider his family's political legacy to be a liability and that in fact "this is the time where we need a Bush" in office.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 5-12-22 PART A

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice identified the inmate as 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez. TDCJ said Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Retired nurses honored in Longview for decades of service

With a mostly rural population, the county lags behind others in access. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview residents Carla and Michael Ford who are against a proposed beer garden that may be going in on Bill Owens Parkway. Longview City Council will hold a public hearing about a zoning change request on that plot at tonight's council meeting.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

ERCOT asking Texans to conserve power this weekend after 6 facilities go offline

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking Texans to conserve power through the weekend. According to ERCOT interim CEO Brad Jones, six power generation facilities tripped offline Friday afternoon resulting in the loss of approximately 2,900 MW of electricity. Jones said at this time, all reserve generation resources available are operating.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

LEON COUNTY ESCAPE

Job seekers, employers converge at Workforce Solutions job fair in Tyler. All kinds of opportunities are available to people right here in East Texas. Schools, law enforcement agencies, healthcare, and customer service industries were all represented today. Samuel Adams is a Detention Officer at the Smith County Jail.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tri-County Meals on Wheels struggling due to rising food prices

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tri-County Meals On Wheels in Palestine covers three counties: Rusk, Anderson, and Cherokee. Meals on Wheels currently delivers 12,000 to 15,000 meals within the tri-county area. They are currently challenged by food prices as well as gas prices. This is affecting their services to senior citizens and the disabled, many of whom would not be able to eat without them.
PALESTINE, TX
KLTV

Disaster relief loans available in Gilmer for severe storm victims

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - It was a thunderous two-month period in East Texas as storms and tornados roared through, damaging homes, businesses and property. Upshur County residents are still reeling from tornado damage sustained in March. On the third floor of the Upshur County courthouse in Gilmer, representatives of...
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview city council unanimously approves beer garden rezoning request

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in a Longview neighborhood are concerned about a proposed beer garden and sports complex. A Longview developer is asking Longview City Council to rezone a plot of land in the 1000 block of Bill Owens Parkway from residential to commercial to build the sports complex/beer garden.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

State prison inmate steals, wrecks bus on State Highway 7

Job seekers, employers converge at Workforce Solutions job fair in Tyler. All kinds of opportunities are available to people right here in East Texas. Schools, law enforcement agencies, healthcare, and customer service industries were all represented today. Samuel Adams is a Detention Officer at the Smith County Jail. Updated: 6...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

City of Palestine issues boil water notice for some residents

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) -The City of Palestine is issuing a boil water notice for the 4000 Block of Loop 256. Due to pressure loss below normal, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for three minutes.
PALESTINE, TX
KLTV

Democrat Joe Jaworski touts platform of positivity in run for Texas attorney general

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Democrat Joe Jaworski spoke with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea on Friday as he prepares for this month’s runoff election. Jaworski is up against Rochelle Garza for their party’s nomination for Texas attorney general, but he said he’s focusing his campaign on kindness and positivity, noting that he and Ms. Garza remain on friendly terms despite their competition. Jaworski touted his 30 years of experience as a lawyer representing veterans as one of his strongest qualifications and said he has a firm stance on upholding the legality of abortion.
TEXAS STATE

