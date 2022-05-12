Reggae Play Day returns to Main Street

Reggae Play Day is back after a two-year hiatus with reggae music plus beer, wine and food on May 14 on Main Street in Berlin. The annual event, sponsored every year by Ocean 98, hasn’t been scheduled since 2019 due to covid-19. “We’re an arts and entertainment district...
Although the details are still sketchy, a bull riding event planned for early next month may add a country concert element to its packed roster of bucking bovines and associated vendors. The inaugural Bull on the Beach Professional Bull Riding, or PBR, competition and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo is...
Mario’s was one of Ocean City’s legendary restaurants. Opened in 1954 by Vera and Jack Maiorana on 22nd Street and Philadelphia Avenue, it served an extensive Italian menu as well as some of the best steaks in Ocean City. The carryout shop was home to delicious subs that people still talk about today.
Looking to build on the success of a sister restaurant in Maryland, John Bragg is opening UnWined at the Beach in Rehoboth. Bragg owns and operates UnWined on the Marina off the Elk River in Elkton, Md. The locations are a lot different, he said, but the food on the menu translates because both restaurants are close to the water.
Coming off the Delaware trifecta — Mother’s Day, the Wilmington Flower Market and Winterthur’s Point to Point — you probably missed National Shrimp Day on May 10. To celebrate the occasion, recipe expert Veronica Fletcher of the site Pantry & Larder scoured Google trends and found each state’s most requested shrimp recipes. Forget bang-bang, spicy or steamed. Delawareans hunted for fried shrimp recipes ... Read More
As summer approaches, there are many music festivals planned around Delaware. Bookmark this guide so you don’t miss a thing. Nothing says “summer” quite like spending a day (or a whole weekend) at a music festival. If you’re looking for days full of live music, good vibes and sunshine, the First State has no shortage of festivals scheduled for 2022. From jazz, country and rock to reggae, pop and hip-hop, this list has something for everyone.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders may have thought they wouldn’t see cicadas for another 17 years after the insects rose from the ground to bask in the sunlight in 2021.
But it turns out that some late bloomers may emerge from their underground resting spaces.
Experts say the first cicadas may have started to emerge this month.
But Marylanders likely won’t see them until late May when soil temperatures have exceeded 64 degrees.
The good news is that the loud insects are often eaten by birds or other predators, so it’s possible that their presence won’t even be noticed.
For the first time anyone can remember, Lewes public beaches will be unguarded this season. A lack of lifeguards has forced the city to take the action. Throughout summer 2021, the beaches of Lewes were guarded by eight lifeguards, two fewer than the city normally employs to patrol its beaches. Wanting to avoid an employee shortage for summer 2022, Lewes officials spoke with surrounding municipalities about the rate of pay for their lifeguards and beach patrols, and raised their hourly rate from $13.49 an hour to $16 an hour in order to remain competitive. Recruitment efforts began a few months ago and included outreach to local schools and advertisements in the Cape Gazette. Unfortunately, in early April, 16-year lifeguard veteran and now former captain, Elisha Hartman, informed Lewes officials that she would not be returning to lifeguard for the town this year, creating another job opening and a void in leadership.
OCEAN CITY – It was a busy Sunday afternoon for resort firefighters and emergency responders with a pair of fires and smoke situations at north-end high-rise condominium buildings, among other incidents. With last weekend’s nor’easter reaching its peak late Saturday and early Sunday, the Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD)...
Trappe, MD - The fishing piers at Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park are closed in both Dorchester and Talbot counties due to structural safety concerns. Shoreline and trail access is open on the Talbot County side of the park. An underwater inspection conducted in February 2022 found crumbling concrete...
Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the US, but it packs a big punch when it comes to tourist attractions. From its bustling capital of Providence to its sandy beaches and historic towns, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Rhode Island.
Charlotte K. Hahn, 91, formerly from Pasadena, Maryland, passed away peacefully at her home in Ocean City, Maryland on March 8, 2022. Born in Baltimore on Feb. 4, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John and Minna Kammer. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John,...
Since opening in October 2020, Aspira Health has quadrupled its staff and added several services to improve access to healthcare in the Cape Region. Now, with its presence firmly staked in the ground, Aspira is expanding. Construction on a new office in Ocean View is set to begin this month,...
Black Market Bakers has been a been a staple in Annapolis, MD since it opened up in Summer of 2020. This food truck located ran by Sarah Carr, Tom O’Leary and his son Steve O’Leary, has Annapolitans lining up each weekend, rain or shine, for delicious breakfast sandwiches, pastries, bread, and coffee. Their menu is extensive, and they switch up what (many) specials they offer each weekend. In addition, they always have vegan options for those looking to eat plant-based.
OCEAN CITY, Md.- Businesses and neighbors in Ocean City spent Monday morning cleaning up sand after this weekend's storm, which washed out the weekend events of Springfest, which came as a disappointment to the Moll family who traveled from Pennsylvania for the event. "It was definitely disappointing we have been...
On April 11th and 12th, the Annapolis Police Department conducted compliance checks of liquor laws at several liquor retail establishments. During this operation, 22 establishments were checked for compliance. Seventeen establishments were found to be compliant, and five were cited for serving alcohol to a minor. The non-compliant establishments were issued an Alcohol Beverage Control Infraction Citation.
Comments / 0