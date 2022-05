DALLAS -- For the second time in a span of three possessions, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic drove straight down the lane and finished with a two-handed dunk. The top-seeded Phoenix Suns, trailing by 20 points midway through the third quarter of Thursday's Game 6, called timeout, providing Doncic a chance to extend his post-dunk celebrating beyond the flexing and snarling he did after several baskets in the Mavs' series-evening 113-86 rout at the American Airlines Center. Doncic strutted out to half court, aggressively nodding his head and shouting in the direction of the Suns' bench.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO