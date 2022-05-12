ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

Foundation donates $100,000 to PPLP project

York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe York Community Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

York News-Times

York neighbors: Obituaries for May 14

Charles "Chuck" H. Kaiser, 86, of York, passed away on May 12, 2022 at his home after celebrating life with his family and close friends. Chuc…
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Watch now: Vietnam veterans ride again as Honor Flight passes through Scottsbluff

Five vans full of Vietnam War veterans drove through Scottsbluff as part of an Honor Flight Thursday. They were accompanied by motorcycle riders and cheered on by a flag-waving crowd of more than 100. The veterans' end goal is Washington, D.C., where they’ll be able to visit the war memorials...
York News-Times

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services - NCCW

Maintenance Specialist I - $19.03 Hourly - Additional $3.00/hour facility differential for hours worked. Maintain the physical plant with repairs and preventive maintenance. Perform skilled carpentry work in the major renovation and construction of building, structures; constructs, alters, maintains, and repairs buildings, floors, roofs, stairways, partitions, walls, ceilings, doors, windows, screens, furniture and cabinets. Schedules and performs specialized preventative maintenance and repairs for equipment, systems, and machinery to ensure that necessary inspection, adjustment, and replacement of parts. Responsible for supervising inmates working in the maintenance department. Maintain accurate inventory of all stock and commonly used maintenance parts. Maintain accurate tool logs. Maintain an extensive array of tools, and follow all policies and procedures relating to tool control and purchasing of tools, equipment and parts. Responsible for maintenance related purchases and statement reconciliation.
NEBRASKA STATE
Two York students are among five finalists for Nebraska Youth Poet Laureate

OMAHA – Two York High School students were among five finalists for this year’s Nebraska Youth Poet Laureate. The York students were Jackson Schmid and Jalen Kroger. Erica Kohout, English chair at York High School, said both students presented poetry at a ceremony at the Benson Theatre in Omaha. “This was an exciting experience and a huge honor,” she added.
OMAHA, NE
York News-Times

Country star Luke Bryan to play a farm near Murdock

Luke Bryan, Entertainer of the Year winner at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards, will appear near Murdock this fall as a part of his Farm Tour 2022. Bryan will play at the Stock and Hay Grain Farm on Sept. 22, he announced in a social media post. The...
MURDOCK, NE
York News-Times

Lincoln attorneys appointed to district court judgeships

Two Lincoln attorneys have been appointed to open judgeships — one in east central Nebraska and the other in southeast Nebraska. Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Jason Bergevin, who has been working as an assistant Nebraska Attorney General in the criminal bureau since 2015, to be a district judge in the fifth judicial district, replacing Platte County District Judge Robert Steinke.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Milwaukee shooting on Water Street leaves 17 injured

Seventeen people were injured and 10 people were arrested in a shooting that happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday near Water and Juneau in Milwaukee's Water Street Bar District.
York News-Times

For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

As the spring sports calendar winds down, the weather heats up. For much of this season, athletes have had to compete in less than ideal conditions. With the end of the year around the corner, warmer days are finally on the horizon. Before this week, I can think of maybe...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Rare haboob of blowing dust leads to blackout conditions in parts of Nebraska

A large wall of dust, known as a haboob, swept over parts of Nebraska Thursday afternoon, creating near-zero visibility on state highways. A haboob occurs when dust is kicked up shortly before a thunderstorm moves in. A downdraft of cold air reaches the ground and kicks up dust, creating a dust wall that moves quickly and turns the sky pitch-black, according to Jordan Thies, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Osceola boys edge McCool for D2 T&F title

OSCEOLA - About two weeks ago, Osceola defeated McCool Junction 137-124 to win the Crossroads Conference championship. On Thursday at the D-2 District meet in Osceola, the Bulldogs just slipped past the McCool Junction Mustangs 127-124 to claim the district championship and head back to Omaha Burke Stadium to defend their 2021 Class D State Championship.
OSCEOLA, NE
York News-Times

Broken Bow school counselor killed in apparent murder-suicide

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a suspected murder-suicide after police found a 45-year-old Broken Bow woman dead in her home and her ex-husband, a 47-year-old man, dead in a Custer County pasture. The Broken Bow Police Department found Angie Miller dead at her house, in the 800 block of...
BROKEN BOW, NE
York News-Times

Rain was welcome; wind, violent dirt clouds and lightning were not

YORK – The violent thunderstorm that ravaged the York area Thursday evening roared into town with lightning, rain that poured at times and, worst of all, wind so high it brought howling, blinding dust that blacked out roadways and turned day to darkest night in moments. Air temperature in...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Van driver and federal parolee who rolled on I-80 pleads no contest to third DUI

YORK – The driver of a van who rolled his vehicle in the middle of the night on Interstate 80, in York County, has pleaded no contest to felony DUI. Albert Woods, Jr., 45, of Omaha, appeared in York County District Court this past week. He pleaded no contest to third offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of more than .15, a Class 3A felony. In return for his change of plea, the prosecution dismissed charges of driving under suspension, a Class 3 misdemeanor, and willful reckless driving, first offense, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Federal judge dismisses most of Title IX lawsuit against UNL

A federal judge dismissed much of a lawsuit against the University of Nebraska alleging officials acted with "deliberate indifference" in responding to reports of rape or sexual harassment by Husker athletes. In a 35-page order entered Wednesday, Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. said while UNL had not...
CONGRESS & COURTS

