PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanks to the help of some quick-thinking firefighters, a Great Horned Owl was rescued from some burning trees sparked by the San Rafael Fire! Jason Shafer, an assistant fire engine operator with Engine 832 out of Sierra Vista, was inspecting an area in the San Rafael Natural Area last weekend for hazards when he saw a group of oak trees on fire a few miles away. When he reached the trees, he saw an owl poking his head out. When it tried to fly away, it crashed to the ground, landing in hot ash.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO