Pokemon Journeys is setting the stage for Goh's final trial missions in order to get onto the Project Mew team, and the anime is celebrating with a special new trailer showing off more of what is coming the young trainer's way! As the newest iteration of the anime reaches the climax of its run, fans have seen Ash Ketchum making his way up to his highest ranking in the World Coronation Series yet. With Ash's final challenge now set for him, it's time for the series to establish the final challenge that Goh will be taking on as he tries to accomplish his dreams of catching Mew.

COMICS ・ 23 HOURS AGO