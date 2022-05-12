ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Download The Daytona Beach News-Journal app and be in control of your news alerts

By Annette Jones, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
There's a lot going on in the community and you want to be in the know. But too many push notifications on your phone can sometimes feel like information overload.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal app allows you to keep up with what's happening — but puts you in control of your news. You get to choose the news you want to know about right away.

DOWNLOAD THE DAYTONA BEACH NEWS-JOURNAL APP HERE

Our news app offers different channels to choose for alerts. Want to be notified of breaking news or weather alerts as soon as it happens? Then only turn on the weather and breaking news alerts. Do you love following high school football? Enable sports alerts during the fall season.

Customize the notifications to meet your needs. You can select alerts for breaking news, top stories, entertainment, weather, traffic, sports, and business. You also can schedule quiet time for when you don't want to receive alerts.

Visit the app’s settings to customize your alerts.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

At your leisure you can browse or search through the rest of the app to find local and national award-winning journalism. Customize your app experience by saving your favorite stories, adjusting the text size, applying night mode or reading articles offline.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal app is free to download and includes a sampling of free articles.

Subscribers will have full access to our apps.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Download The Daytona Beach News-Journal app and be in control of your news alerts

