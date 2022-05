Investigators continue to seek information regarding a house fire that occurred on April 1 around 1am at 16 Marquis Drive in Gaithersburg. Around 65 Montgomery County firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions throughout the two-story single family home. Two adults, two children, and one dog were displaced. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported. Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer reported that damages totaled over $550K, including $300K to the structure of the home and $250K in contents.

