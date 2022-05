May 13, 2022 – American Red Cross volunteers and community partners will install free smoke alarms for local families vulnerable to home fires during a “Sound the Alarm” event in Decatur. The event will kick off on Saturday, May 14 at 9:00 a.m. at the Red Cross Chapter Office, located at 2674 N Main Street, Decatur, IL.

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO