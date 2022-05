CARLSBAD — A Carlsbad man pleaded guilty today to assaulting multiple police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. James Burton McGrew, 40, admitted to joining in a mob of people who overtook police officers guarding the Capitol, then later attacking officers during a series of altercations. He is set to be sentenced in August when he faces a maximum of eight years in prison for his plea to a count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

