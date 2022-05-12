High winds, rough surf in Daytona could ease, but look out for rip currents

DAYTONA BEACH — High winds and rough surf that buffeted beachgoers this week on the World’s Most Famous Beach are expected to ease by the weekend, but could yield the potential for hazardous rip currents, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

Lifeguards flew the red flag on Thursday for high surf and strong currents, as a formidable north wind reached 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

“We are seeing pretty strong wind and the surf is up pretty high right now, about 5 to 7 feet today,” said Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs.

That wind is expected to ease to 5-10 mph on Friday and to less than 10 mph on Saturday and Sunday, according to Beach Safety’s weekend forecast.

“It actually is looking like it’ll be a pretty nice weekend,” Malphurs said.

Even so, the week’s high winds will leave behind the potential for hazardous rip currents.

“With the surf dying down, that means that rip currents might be stronger,” Malphurs said. “A lot of rough surf puts holes in the sand bars, and that’s what makes the rip currents stronger. We’re going to be flying red flag for hazardous rip current conditions over the weekend.”

Even with that concern in mind, it looks to be a near-perfect beach forecast this weekend, according to the National Weather Service is Melbourne.

On Friday, the outlook calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 81. There’s a 30% rain chance, with a west-northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly sunny skies also are expected on Saturday, with a high near 83. Light and variable winds of 5-10 mph are forecast in the afternoon.

On Sunday, the forecast predicts sunny skies, with a high near 85. Light winds of 5 to 10 mph are expected in the morning.

