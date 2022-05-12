ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

High winds, rough surf in Daytona could ease, but look out for rip currents

By Jim Abbott, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH — High winds and rough surf that buffeted beachgoers this week on the World’s Most Famous Beach are expected to ease by the weekend, but could yield the potential for hazardous rip currents, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

Lifeguards flew the red flag on Thursday for high surf and strong currents, as a formidable north wind reached 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

“We are seeing pretty strong wind and the surf is up pretty high right now, about 5 to 7 feet today,” said Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eTPbD_0fbyHWYq00

That wind is expected to ease to 5-10 mph on Friday and to less than 10 mph on Saturday and Sunday, according to Beach Safety’s weekend forecast.

“It actually is looking like it’ll be a pretty nice weekend,” Malphurs said.

Even so, the week’s high winds will leave behind the potential for hazardous rip currents.

What are rip currents? Rip currents are dangerous, hard to detect

“With the surf dying down, that means that rip currents might be stronger,” Malphurs said. “A lot of rough surf puts holes in the sand bars, and that’s what makes the rip currents stronger. We’re going to be flying red flag for hazardous rip current conditions over the weekend.”

Forecast: Beach-worthy weather

Even with that concern in mind, it looks to be a near-perfect beach forecast this weekend, according to the National Weather Service is Melbourne.

Beach list: 10 of the best uncrowded beaches in Florida

On Friday, the outlook calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 81. There’s a 30% rain chance, with a west-northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35NhdC_0fbyHWYq00

Mostly sunny skies also are expected on Saturday, with a high near 83. Light and variable winds of 5-10 mph are forecast in the afternoon.

On Sunday, the forecast predicts sunny skies, with a high near 85. Light winds of 5 to 10 mph are expected in the morning.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: High winds, rough surf in Daytona could ease, but look out for rip currents

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Melbourne Beach, FL
State
Florida State
County
Volusia County, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Surf#North Wind#Beach Safety
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy