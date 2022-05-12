12-year-old Houston boy shot by assault rifle while sleeping

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot Thursday morning by an assault rifle while he was sleeping.

It happened around 2:30 a.m., as Houston police received a call about a shooting near Alabonson Road and Bayou Forest Drive in northwest Houston.

When they arrived, they found the 12-year-old victim. He was breathing when officers arrived and transported to Texas Children’s Hospital.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez later said that while the boy is in fair condition , he suffered wounds consistent with an assault rifle.

The boy was asleep when the shooting happened, Gonzalez said.

Investigators said that the gunshots were fired from a club across the street. Between 80 to 100 shots were fired, some from an assault rifle, possibly involving multiple shooters, Gonzalez said .

“We’re going to do everything we can to get those responsible for it,” Gonzalez said .

Gonzalez is asking those with information about the incident to call 713-221-6000 or at 713-221-TIPS (8477).

