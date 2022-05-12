ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Coming soon: Dallas Harris Elementary School

By Madison Hardy
Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PzsB9_0fbyGkVP00

An empty lot in southeast Boise will soon be much more — the home of Dallas Harris Elementary School.

The new facility is years in the making, with funding stemming from a $172.5 million bond approved by Boise voters in 2017 with 86% majority support. Six years later, the Boise School District is looking to open the Dallas Harris Elementary School in fall 2023.

Once operational, the new school will be the first addition to the district since 2008.

According to district documents, the new three-story building features a terrace for outdoor learning, a media and music center and a village green area.

“(The outdoor terrace) can be shared across all of the classrooms, and it can also be used as a core learning space if desired,” said Kelly Mabry, an architect. “It allows everybody involved in the school students staff to teach and be engaged with fresh air outdoor space throughout their learning day.”

Related: Boise schools to offer free, full-day kindergarten districtwide

BSD Supervisor Lanette Daw said the school could accommodate up to 500 students. Daw said the district is anticipating 380 students will be enrolled in 2023. Dallas Harris Elementary school will serve students from kindergarten through sixth grade.

On Monday, Boise trustees set the school’s boundary lines for enrollment . According to board documents, the area would cover almost all of Barber Valley north of the river – including the Harris Ranch subdivision.

Officials said it would reduce overcrowding in nearby schools while supporting the rapidly developing region.

“It’s a new, growing area,” Daw said. “What we found through working with the city of Boise and information provided to Barber Valley Neighborhood Association is that the area is 70% built out.”

The Dallas Harris family donated approximately three acres, valued at about $2 million, to BSD for the project — hence the school’s name, Dallas Harris Elementary.

Related: ‘High-end’ apartments will go up along Warm Springs Ave.

Harris was a rancher and landowner who helped create the master plan to develop southeast Boise – including Harris Ranch. He died in 1999.

“Our family was committed to donating to a school site to the Boise School in honor of both our parents from day one,” Harris’ daughter Millie Davis said. “It’s good for the kids and community, and what dad wanted.”

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Idaho Falls adopts use of impact fees

Idaho Falls is joining several other cities in Idaho by using impact fees, a one-time fee paid by developers to help accommodate growth in cities. The Idaho Falls City Council voted to adopt impact fees during its Thursday meeting. A city news release said the fees are intended to allow “growth to pay for growth.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

This $5 Million Boise Home Could Be The Next “Bachelor” Mansion

Up for a taste of paradise in Boise, Idaho? Let's be honest, it really isn't that hard to find. Truly it depends on what your definition of "paradise" is! For some it might be a row of foodie destinations or brewpubs. For others, it may be miles away from the city amid rivers, foothills, and canyons. For more--it's somewhere in between. The magic of Idaho is that there is a "paradise" for everyone--and word is OUT.
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

This is Possibly the Most Scenic Drive in Idaho

The drive from Swan Valley to Victor may be the most breathtaking in Idaho. Only in Your State has a story about the scenic drive. I came across this post last weekend. The writer suggests that when you get to Victor, you continue on to Wyoming. It will be a great overnight trip.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Education
103.5 KISSFM

This Idaho Woman Stormed The Capitol. Did She Get Off Too Easy?

January 6th, 2021 has gone down in history. Hundreds of people stormed the United States Capitol, property was damaged, people were hurt, and crimes were clearly committed. Regardless of your stance on what happened, let's all agree that if you break into a federal building by breaking doors and windows, it's illegal. You probably shouldn't do that. Because if you do, you're probably going to do some time.
BOISE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Craigmont, Elk River, Grangeville and Winchester All Selected to Receive $500,000 Grants to Support Community Development

GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, Idaho Governor Brad Little announced 18 Idaho Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and one Rural Community Investment Fund (RCIF) award will be distributed across Idaho. "The awarded projects will assist Idaho communities in improving their infrastructure, attracting new businesses and better serving their citizens," said Idaho...
GRANGEVILLE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Kimberly, Idaho Schools Consider New Transgender Policy

This is considered so controversial that it was addressed in a staff meeting I attended Tuesday. On Wednesday, a member of my audience mailed me a link to the proposed policy. I read it verbatim on air. Within minutes I had a message from a candidate for State Superintendent of Instruction. He’s very concerned. This morning, another fellow wrote to me and said that what I read from the Rise Charter School will be considered district-wide by Kimberly schools.
KIMBERLY, ID
104.3 WOW Country

These are the Top 10 Lowest Paying Jobs in Boise, Ranked

It’s May 2022, and it sort of feels like the COVID-19 pandemic is long over, however, many of our businesses are still struggling to make a comeback. It’s impossible to break down ALL the ways the last couple years have impacted our communities, but some of the issues are definitely more noticeable than others. For example, businesses not having enough employees, hiring, onboarding struggles, shortages, and people just not wanting to work.
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millie Davis
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Runaway Boise girl home safe

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise girl reported as a runaway is back home a week later. Aaliyah had been last seen around 3 p.m. on May 5, when left her home on foot near the area of Vista Avenue and Cherry Lane. When she didn't return home by the next morning, her family reported her as a runaway.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Famous Idaho Castle Giving Away Unique Wedding Opportunity

It might be the most "last minute" thing that a local couple will do in their entire lives--but it could very well be worth it. Are you familiar with the Kuna Castle that is an icon in the Treasure Valley? Well, the good folks out at The Castle Gardens are looking to select one couple for a very "unconventional" kind of opportunity.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho has a New Rush Coming, But This Time It’s Not for Gold

Cobalt is a metal used to help make technology parts. According to Heart Land Daily News "Demand for cobalt has risen as it is an essential mineral for the production of the lithium ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and electronics, and in the magnets used in wind turbines. The mine, located in Lemhi County, Idaho, is owned by Jervois Mining, an Australian company that specializes in extracting minerals used for making batteries. Although the main mineral produced at the underground mine is cobalt, the company also expects it to produce copper and gold."
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harris Ranch#The New School#The Boise School District#Bsd
104.3 WOW Country

Do You Know The Deadliest Creatures in Idaho?

Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone. Lets start with the big ones then get down to the creepy crawlies... Do You Know The Deadliest...
IDAHO STATE
KDRV

New Oregon schools advisory in effect today

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's education and health departments are issuing a new "School Health Advisory for Continuity of Instruction." The new advisory insists schools use their layered approach of preventive measures, including masks, to retain in-person for the balance of the school year. The advisory says a pre-pandemic protocol for respiratory disease outbreak is in place with the state experiencing a respiratory illness increase as people relax pandemic guidelines.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
MIX 106

11 Super Interesting Idaho Facts!

Idaho culture is a lot quirkier and more interesting than most Americans realize. Read on for 11 of Idaho's most surprising facts!. 1 || Our swear-jar runneth over. According to Thrillist, the Idaho lexicon is the eighth most profane in America. 2 || We're a matchmaker's dream. States 101 reports...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

How Many Pets Can You Legally Own in Boise?

Growing up in Kuna, we had a lot of neighbors and friends who owned all kinds of pets. This was mainly due to the fact that many of these families also owned farms and/or large plots of land, so their animals had plenty of space to run freely and interact with all sorts of people and wildlife.
BOISE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Residents in Oregon's Klamath County to Vote Next Week on Possibly Becoming Part of Idaho

On Tuesday, May 17, Klamath County citizens will vote on whether they want to join the state of Idaho by moving the borders that separate the two states. If the movement is successful, the borders of Idaho will stretch all the way to the Southern Oregon coast, taking the majority of Oregon’s land with it. In doing so, Oregon will be reduced only to the densely populated Northwest corner of the state, west of the Cascades. Rural counties, including Klamath, will no longer fall under the influence of Salem, instead joining Boise to the east.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

1K+
Followers
863
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Boise, Idaho news and weather from Idaho News 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kivitv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy