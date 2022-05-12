ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Mortal Kombat Movie Sequel Confirms This Fan Favorite Character

By John Buday
SVG
SVG
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Unlike the original "Mortal Kombat" movie released in 1995, 2021's "Mortal Kombat" movie (directed by Simon McQuoid) has garnered a noticeably warmer popular reception. The film clinched over $23 million in its opening alone (Box Office Mojo), with many fans speaking positively about its brutal, bloody action, special effects, and character...

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Breath Of The Wild 2 Actor Drops Major Plot Reveal

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is widely regarded as the best open world video game of all time, with some even going so far as to count it among the best games ever made. Link's journey through a Hyrule ravaged by the Great Calamity has drawn praise from fans and critics alike since it was released in 2017, and gamers eagerly await the sequel, which still has not revealed its official title. In fact, not much is known about the follow-up to "Breath of the Wild," aside from what Nintendo has shown off in a few all-too-brief trailers. Even so, fans have their theories about what the sequel may have in store — and it seems as though a voice actor attached to one of the game's dubs has just confirmed a few of those theories.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Telltale's The Walking Dead Was Almost A Different Franchise

On the heels of "The Walking Dead" becoming one of the hottest shows on television in the early 2010s, indie developer Telltale Games was tasked with creating a wholly original story set within the franchise's contained fictional universe. The end result was 2012's "The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series," a beloved point-and-click episodic adventure game focused on a criminal who accompanies a young girl named Clementine through the hellish landscape of post-apocalyptic Atlanta. The game was a hit among critics and was credited by PC Gamer as rejuvenating the point-and-click genre in the process.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

New Gotham Knights Announcement Has Fans Seeing Red

"Gotham Knights" finally seems like it's in a good place. After its announcement in 2020, the game was delayed from 2021 before receiving a release date earlier this year. Some Steam fans also briefly spotted a listing for a beta test on the platform, leading them to feel optimistic about the title's future. Now WB Montréal has released a new gameplay video featuring Nightwing and Red Hood working together. However, the footage was accompanied by a quiet change for "Gotham Knights." Despite a previous announcement for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, the logos don't appear alongside other platforms like PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at the end of the feature.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Gotham Knights Fans Are Disappointed By Nightwing's Greatest Asset

The path to the launch of "Gotham Knights" has been a rocky one. Fans have been excited about the newest game in the Arkhamvese ever since the trailer was revealed almost two years ago. The recent appearance of the rapidly pulled Steam listing for the game had fans going wild about its 82 GB file size and set many of them to start speculating about when they would finally get to play it. They didn't have to wonder for long, however, as the game's official Twitter account revealed its planned release in October 2022 the very next day. This was later undercut by the frustrating news that the game is not going to be available on the PS4 and Xbox One, but will rather be exclusively available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Last Movie#Mortal Kombat#Movie Star#Video Game#Box Office#Rotten Tomatoes#Cage
SVG

GTA 5's Michael Voice Actor Has Fans Buzzing

It's no surprise that "Grand Theft Auto Online" is still alive and thriving. "Grand Theft Auto 5" was the best-selling game of the last decade (per VentureBeat), and once gamers have their fill of the single-player world of "GTA 5," they take their violent escapades online. Every day, tens of thousands of gamers log onto "Grand Theft Auto Online" to create mayhem and build their virtual empires. And now that Rockstar Games has ported "Grand Theft Auto 5" to next-generation consoles and fixed some of its annoying technical issues, everyone can get in on the multiplayer action.
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
SVG

Ludwig Reveals His Surprising Feelings About Gambling

Ludwig has dipped his toes into a high-stakes, controversial pool lately – and no, that isn't a reference to the hot topic that is Twitch's hot tub meta. The streaming superstar has been getting into gambling. Ludwig isn't the only streamer who has developed an interest in gambling, though...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Movies
SVG

Mizkif Reveals The Reason Behind Esfand's Hospital Trip

Recently, a group of American streamers and content creators embarked on a trip to South Korea, including Esfand, Mizkif, Emiru, and AustinShow. Plenty of adventure was in store — until things took a turn for one group member who got injured in an unlikely way. Naturally, the group is...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SVG

The Upsetting Reason Why QTCinderella's Big Event Series Was Cancelled

The enterprising streamer QTCinderella has had to make an unfortunate announcement regarding a large streaming event she had been planning. The event in question was called Girls Trip and it would have seen QTCinderella team up with some of the top women in streaming. JustaMinx, Maya Higa, LilyPichu, the Botez Sisters, and more were all scheduled to participate in the event over the course of three days.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SVG

Kanye West's Bizarre Nintendo Pitch Revealed

Kanye West is known for his contributions to the music world, as well as his forays into fashion. Of course, the rapper might also be better known these days for his relationship with Kim Kardashian. The end of the two stars' relationship has led to contentious TikTok feuds and huge claims from Kardashian about West's career, but that's all just the tip of the Kanye West iceberg. It turns out that West's ambitions have long stretched beyond fashion and music. At one point in time, he even wanted to branch out into the world of video game development.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SVG

Alan Wake Fans Just Got Great TV News

There doesn't seem to be a shortage of video game TV and film adaptations these days. "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" recently made video game movie history, HBO is making a "The Last of Us" TV show, and Netflix's upcoming "Resident Evil" series has spawned a lot of commentary. With other recent examples including film versions of "Uncharted" and "Monster Hunter," it's only natural to wonder which properties will be adapted next. Now it seems the patience of longtime "Alan Wake" fans is about to be rewarded.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason NickMercs Wants This Apex Legends Character Banned

Though NickMercs used to be primarily known as a a big name in the "Warzone" community, he's been basically addicted to "Apex Legends" since late 2021. It's not hard to understand why. The streamer took to "Apex Legends" quickly, forming well-thought-out opinions on everything from the game's characters to the community that keeps it running. It doesn't hurt that "Apex Legends" is one of the best battle royale games available on the market. Of course, NickMercs isn't a slacker, either. He quickly began to entertain thoughts of going pro, practicing the game, and determining which characters suit him best. This is all to say, NickMercs has some strong thoughts about how he feels "Apex Legends" should run as a battle royale community, and what changes might improve the game. Now, NickMercs has admitted that there's one character he thinks should be removed from "Apex Legends" entirely.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Dead By Daylight Reveals A First For The Franchise

One of the things that makes "Dead by Daylight" stand out from other co-op survival horror games is its ever expanding cast of characters. The game launched in 2016 with a handful of killers and survivors, but that cast has grown exponentially in the years since. The game has welcomed iconic faces such as Pinhead from "Hellraiser" and Freddy Kreuger from "Nightmare on Elm Street," while also introducing several original characters such as Ji-Woon, a K-pop-inspired slasher. While the cast is large, however, there hasn't been a whole lot of character development. This is more or less what you might expect in a game that's primarily about a killer roaming around an ethereal fog trying to bump off the other four players and sacrifice them to an eldritch creature.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Metal Gear Series' Biggest Mission Is Actually Impossible

"Metal Gear Solid 5" was hailed as a masterpiece upon release. However, even those that loved the game couldn't shake the feeling that it was incomplete. Soon after its release, these suspicions were satisfied when fans discovered that Konami cut a considerable amount of content due to time restraints and its break from legendary game director Hideo Kojima, the creator of "Metal Gear." Gamers were unsurprisingly curious about what didn't make it into the final game, with skilled data miners searching for content left in the game's code.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

BioShock Proves It's More Than A Game Or Netflix Movie

When 2K released the "BioShock" for Xbox 360 and PC in 2007, the game immediately caught the attention gaming world through its riveting story, unique dystopian atmosphere and enjoyable gameplay. Through the highs and lows of the rest of the series, the original game still holds a special place among fans as not only a great first-person shooter, but a work of art unlike any game preceding it.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Resident Evil Series Is Discussing The Character Fans Really Want To See

"Resident Evil" has received several live-action adaptations over the years, starting with the 2002 "Resident Evil" movie directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. Yesterday, Netflix released a foreboding trailer for the latest adaptation. With the new series, fans will have the opportunity to see a mix of old and new faces returning to Raccoon City (or rather, New Raccoon City) to tackle a zombie cataclysm and the events preceding it. In addition to the mysteriously-alive Albert Wesker and his daughters, another, more recent popular face from the "Resident Evil" games may make an appearance as well.
TV SERIES
SVG

Elden Ring's First Boss Nearly Borrowed From Dark Souls

"Elden Ring" has some fairly recognizable bosses by this point, but the very first encounter in the Lands Between was almost the ultimate tribute to "Dark Souls." While many gamers in the community have moved on to exploring a New Game+ playthrough, perfecting their builds with the most powerful Axe or Bow and learning how to fight like legendary players, others have dedicated their time to taking the title apart piece by piece to see how it all works. This pursuit has lead to startling discoveries about fake walls and even the cuts that didn't make it into "Elden Ring."
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

SVG

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy