ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Tesla crashes into Ohio convention center, causing at least $250K in damage

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nqtqL_0fbyFu3E00

COLUMBUS, Oh. — A Tesla crashed on May 4 into a convention center in Ohio, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

WCMH says a driver of a Tesla that crashed into the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio last week told Columbus police that he lost control of the car’s brakes. Around 12:30 p.m., the driver from Columbus Green Cabs Inc. was allegedly driving about 70 miles per hour when he lost control.

Witness told police, according to a report obtained by WCMH, that it looked like the car was speeding to get through the yellow light and did not slow down as it approached the building.

WBNS says the crash caused about $250,000 to $300,000 in damage per the Capital Projects Director, Scott Reed.

The driver of the Tesla was cited for the crash for failure to control.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Georgia man killed in forklift accident after gun safe falls on him

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia man was killed Thursday when he became pinned between the forklift he was driving and a gun safe he was transporting, authorities said. David Butler, 55, of Macon, died at the Tractor Supply Company distribution center west of Interstate 75 near Macon, The Macon Telegraph reported. Butler was pronounced dead at the scene after co-workers found him at around 9:30 a.m. EDT.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Green, OH
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Columbus, OH
Accidents
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mother of former fire commissioner devoted to family

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The mother of Buffalo’s former commissioner was identified as one of the 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire at a supermarket Saturday afternoon. Garnell Whitfield confirmed that his 86-year-old mother, Ruth Whitfield, died in the mass shooting in western New York, WKBW-TV reported. Buffalo police have not officially listed the names of the victims.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police: 3 hurt after crowds rush exit at Las Vegas festival

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said. Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wcmh#Columbus Green Cabs Inc#Cox Media Group
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — On Saturday afternoon, a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Most of the victims were Black. Officials said they are investigating the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV

MIAMI — (AP) — A small plane with three people aboard crashed Saturday on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV with three occupants, the Federal Aviation Administration reported. The single-engine Cessna 172 departed from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West and soon lost power, the...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Tesla
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One dead, five hurt after plane crash lands on Florida bridge, striking car

MIAMI — A single-engine Cessna with three people aboard crash-landed on a bridge Saturday near Miami, striking an SUV with three people inside. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna 172 lost power around 1 p.m. after departing Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West. The plane attempted to land on the Haulover Inlet bridge and hit an SUV head-on. The plane then flipped and burst into flames, according to The Miami Herald.
MIAMI, FL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
101K+
Followers
103K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy