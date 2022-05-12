ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

36 years after ousting Marcos, Filipinos elect son as president

By Lian Buan, Rappler
ktoo.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA, Philippines – With 94.23% of precincts already accounted for, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the only son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator, is the presumptive winner of the 2022 presidential elections in the Philippines. It is a historic win nearly four decades after Filipinos...

www.ktoo.org

Comments / 0

