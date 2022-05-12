Oh Baby! Kelly Osbourne Is Pregnant! Reality Star Expecting First Child

mega

Kelly Osbourne is going to be a mom!

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why … I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!” she wrote in the caption shared to Instagram on Thursday, May 12th.

mega

This will be the first child for the former Fashion Police host, 37, who shared three photos along with the announcement of herself staring lovingly at the sonogram photos and blowing her future baby a kiss .

KELLY OSBOURNE WELCOMES AREE GEARHART TO THE FAMILY AFTER BROTHER JACK POPS THE QUESTION: 'NOW WE REALLY ARE SISTERS'

Osbourne's celebrity pals took to the comment section to send her well wishes, with Audrina Patridge commenting, "😍😍😍😍 congrats Kelly!!!!!! So excited for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ your going to be such an amazing momma." Comedian Ross Matthews lovingly wrote, "YAYAYAYAYAYAY!!!!!! The news is out! You’re gonna be the best mom!!! So happy for you!!!! Can’t wait to meet your baby!!! ❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️"

According to People , the father of her child is Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson , who The Osbournes star was dating as of February of this year.

"After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson. 💜," Osbourne posted on Valentines Day.

Wilson also posted his own love note to Osbourne to his Instagram account writing, "There is not enough colours to display the palette of Love I have for you in my Heart 💜 Happy Valentines Day my Love XoXo"

KELLY OSBOURNE & MOM SHARON SPOTTED FOR FIRST TIME IN PUBLIC SINCE SINGER'S REHAB STINT

mega

The famous offspring has wanted to start a family for quite some time . "As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now," Osbourne — who has been sober for five months — said during a June 2021 episode of Red Table Talk . "My brother has three daughters and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn't what was in the cards for me yet."

"I would have been no kind of mother at all," she added at the time. "Because I was that crazy addict that was like, 'Oh yeah, I'll stop doing drugs when I get pregnant because I have to.' Like, that's insane that I would ever even think that."