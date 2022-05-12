ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelly Osbourne announces shock pregnancy as she reveals she’s expecting first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson

By Jessica Lester
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JpFVz_0fbyF11s00

KELLY Osbourne has announced she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson in a sweet social media snap.

The actress - who is the daughter of rock star Ozzy and TV personality Sharon Osbourne - revealed the happy news on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gj3Jq_0fbyF11s00
Kelly revealed her pregnancy in an Instagram post Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4vJQ_0fbyF11s00
The star said she was excited to "be a mumma" for the first time Credit: Instagram

Kelly, 37, who is best known for her appearances on reality TV show The Osbournes, gushed that she is going to "be a mumma".

The singer, who announced her relationship with long-term friend and Slipknot singer Sid, 45, in January, shocked fans with the news.

Posing alongside her baby scans as she relaxed at home, the star struck a pout as she held up the photographs to the camera.

A second snap saw Kelly admiring the ultrasounds as she lay by the pool at her American home, keeping it casual in a blue shirt.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," she wrote.

"I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

Fans immediately flooded the comments section to congratulate Kelly, saying that they were "happy for her" and beau Sid.

Kelly confirmed her romance with the rock star earlier this year with a sweet Instagram photo of the pair kissing.

"After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up," she wrote. "You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you."

Last year, Kelly was "checked into rehab" after she admitted to having relapsed in alcohol addiction following four year of sobriety.

The TV personality was said to be seeking treatment in an Austin, Texas facility according to Radar Online.

A source close to the family told the outlet: "The scandal about her mom’s exit from The Talk had a tremendous impact on her.

"At the same time, Ozzy has crippling Parkinson’s disease and excruciating nerve damage. Kelly felt everything hit her at once.”

The TV star's decision comes months after she admitted she relapsed in a confessional on her Instagram Stories.

At the time she wrote: "This is a little hard for me to talk about but I've always promised you I will be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on on my road to recovery.

"I relapsed, not proud of it but I'm back on track and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everybody about what's going on and what happened."

She added she was taking things "one day at a time" and said she wanted to tell fans the "truth" because she "never wants to lie" to them.

Kelly told fans: "I just want to let you know that I'm sober today and I'm going to be sober tomorrow.

"But I've truly learned that it is just one day at a time and I wanted to tell you guys the truth cause I never ever want to lie to you.

"Thank you so much for your support and love and you'll be hearing from me soon."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2798r7_0fbyF11s00
Sid and Kelly confirmed their romance earlier this year Credit: INSTAGRAM

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Osbourne family set to grow as Ozzy's daughter announces pregnancy

One of Ozzy and Sharon Osbournes' daughters has revealed she is pregnant with her first child on her social media. Kelly Osbourne first rose to fame with her family on the reality TV show 'The Osbournes' - which aired between 2002 and 2005. The 37-year-old is an actress, fashion designer,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne inundated with prayers after sharing new health update

Sharon Osbourne has been inundated with prayers and support from her fans after she shared an update on her health following her COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this week. The Talk star has been on bed rest after revealing on Tuesday that she has contracted the virus after flying home to the States to care for her husband Ozzy after he tested positive. Their daughter Kelly is also battling with COVID-19.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne's rarely-seen daughter Aimee pictured with famous family

Sharon Osbourne loves nothing more than being with her family and wanted to make sure she celebrated her three grown-up children on Sunday to mark Mother's Day. The Talk host - who is currently recovering from Covid - took to Instagram to share a gorgeous throwback picture featuring her kids, Aimee, Kelly and Jack Osbourne, posing with their famous dad, Ozzy Osbourne.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
PopCrush

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Expecting a Baby Together

Ozzy Osbourne will be a grandpa yet again! That's because Kelly Osbourne has revealed via social media that she's pregnant. Osbourne went public with her relationship with Slipknot's Sid Wilson on Valentine's Day this year and though she didn't name Wilson in her Instagram post, People is reporting that the child will be the first for the couple.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzy
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Kelly Osbourne
Person
Sid Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Osbournes#American
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
430K+
Followers
24K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy