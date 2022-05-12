ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Trump warns GOP voters against Barnette in Pennsylvania Senate race

By Tal Axelrod
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q5mXE_0fbyENTE00
Tweet

Former President Trump warned Pennsylvania Republican voters on Thursday to vote against Kathy Barnette in the state’s Senate primary next Tuesday, putting his muscle into an effort to quash an eleventh-hour surge by the conservative activist.

Trump, who has endorsed celebrity cardiothoracic surgeon Mehmet Oz in the race, said that “Kathy Barnette will never be able to win the General Election against the Radical Left Democrats” and raised questions over her biography — while indicating he’d still back her in a general if she does indeed clinch the GOP nomination.

“She has many things in her past which have not been properly explained or vetted, but if she is able to do so, she will have a wonderful future in the Republican Party — and I will be behind her all the way,” he said. “Dr. Oz is the only one who will be able to easily defeat the Crazed, Lunatic Democrat in Pennsylvania. A vote for anyone else in the Primary is a vote against Victory in the Fall!”

Trump’s statement comes as Barnette sees a surge in the polls, statistically deadlocked with Oz and former hedge fund manager Dave McCormick at the top of the pack.

That polling boost has been complemented by a slate of prominent endorsements in the primary’s home stretch, including from the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony List and the anti-tax Club for Growth, each of which are investing in ad buys to boost Barnette’s name recognition.

Barnette has so far been an anemic fundraiser and was stuck in the middle of the primary field for months, though many observers say her strident conservative stances helped her take advantage of an opening as Oz and McCormick savaged each other with personal attacks.

Trump is known to take great pride in the successes of his endorsed candidates and appeared in Pennsylvania with Oz earlier this month to boost him ahead of the Tuesday primary. The former president suffered a defeat this week when his chosen candidate fell short in Nebraska’s GOP gubernatorial primary, though that is his only loss so far this cycle.

Oz won Trump’s backing in a surprise April endorsement but has been unable to put McCormick and now Barnette away, in part over lingering questions over his past stances on guns, abortion and more.

Barnette, meanwhile, has been able to keep her campaign alive by running as an ideological purist despite not getting Trump’s backing and being outspent by several magnitudes by Oz and McCormick.

“Our values never, never shifted to President Trump’s values,” she said at an April debate. “It was President Trump who shifted and aligned with our values.”

Barnette’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill. The primary will be held on Tuesday.

Comments / 48

UnbiasedOpinion
2d ago

Don't worry Trump your followers do exactly as you say like good little sheep, even if it's against there own best interests

Reply(4)
15
Juju
2d ago

Anyone who actually takes advantage of their ability to use their critical thinking skills knows that shortages and hoarding started when the country was shut down. They've been playing catch-up ever since. When the demand for gas was low production was haunted. It'd not as easy as flipping a switch to get it pumping again. There are a lot of other factors that play into the cost of gas. Before covid had always went up in the summer due to demand as well as the switch to the summer blend from the winter blend. The summer blend costs more. When the country opened up the demand increased. Oil producers aren't in a hurry to get production back to pre covid status as they are making a ton of money with the higher prices. Chicken will be even higher now because of the bird flu. The "unconstitutional mandates" didn't cost you your job. You exercising your freedom not to follow it is why you lost your job. That was the choice you made.

Reply(1)
5
Julio Camacho
2d ago

Who is t rump in the GOP? If he already divided the country, why not the republicans?

Reply(8)
14
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Republicans fears far-right candidate will be Pennsylvania governor nominee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With six days until Pennsylvania's primary, Republicans are openly worrying that a leading candidate in the crowded GOP field for governor is unelectable in the fall general election and will fumble away an opportunity for the party to take over the battleground state's executive suite.Doug Mastriano, 58, a state senator since 2019 and a retired U.S. Army colonel, is running to the right of the nine-person Republican field and against the party's establishment in a state still roiled by former President Donald Trump's baseless conspiracy theories that Democrats stole the 2020 election there.Mastriano is a prominent...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Nebraska State
MSNBC

Republican rep loses primary race following misguided criticisms

When sitting members of Congress face primary rivals, the challenger is almost always someone who’s dissatisfied with the incumbent for one reason or another. But on rare occasions, U.S. House members end up running against one of their own colleagues. After the once-per-decade redistricting process, lines are sometimes redrawn...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Notably crass, Trumpy Republican defeated by Democrat in very red district

Ali Velshi reports on Democrat Carol Glanville's victory in a local, Ohio state legislature election in which she defeated Republican Robert “RJ” Regan, an avid Donald Trump supporter deluded by QAnon conspiracies who'd gained notoriety for his crass remarks about rape, in a district traditionally held by Republicans. May 5, 2022.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Susan B. Anthony
The Intercept

Liberals Are Celebrating a New Book on Rural Trump Voters That Falls Apart Under the Simplest Inspection

This past week, Maine Democratic state Sen. Chloe Maxmin has received glowing media attention for a new book about how to woo rural Donald Trump supporters. Maxmin, a 29-year-old first-term state senator and former member of Maine’s House of Representatives, and her campaign manager, Canyon Woodward, argue in their book “Dirt Road Revival: How to Rebuild Rural Politics and Why Our Future Depends on It” that the Democratic Party has “abandoned rural communities” and given up on trying to persuade people who disagree with them. Their book tour, which has stretched from the pages of the New York Times and Teen Vogue to the studio of Bill Maher, has focused on the insights she says she gleaned in flipping a rural state Senate district.
MAINE STATE
MSNBC

'Major error': Pa. voters on Trump endorsing Oz in Senate primary

Dogs should eat food, not burnt brown balls. Explore Ohio's Earliest Settlements in Appalachia Ohio. Ohio Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Clipperpro /. SPONSORED. New Toenail Clipper is A Must-Have For Seniors In Ohio. LeafFilter /. SPONSORED. Avoid...
OHIO STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Coup Kingpin Pushed Pennsylvania to Throw Away Thousands of 2020 Ballots

Click here to read the full article. John Eastman’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election extended well beyond authoring the infamous “coup memo” instructing Mike Pence to illegally block the Electoral College  certification on Jan. 6. The Denver Post reported on Tuesday that the former Trump lawyer also pushed Republicans in Pennsylvania to throw out thousands of absentee ballots in an effort to swing the crucial state to the former president. The revelation is part of a trove of emails the Colorado Ethics Institute obtained through a public records request from the University of Colorado, where Eastman was...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Voters#Gop#Republican#Democrats#The Republican Party#Lunatic Democrat#Club For Growth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

561K+
Followers
68K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy