ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Why I volunteer: Greer Gunby on MountainTrue

By Xpress Contributor
Mountain Xpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: In the spirit of our spring Nonprofit Issue, we reached out to volunteers from several local nonprofit organizations, asking them to reflect on what inspired them to begin their work and the impact it has had on both the community and themselves. I’ve been volunteering with...

mountainx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Xpress

Why I volunteer: Austin Brown on Bounty & Soul

Editor’s note: In the spirit of our spring Nonprofit Issue, we reached out to volunteers from several local nonprofit organizations, asking them to reflect on what inspired them to begin their work and the impact it has had on both the community and themselves. I began working at Bounty...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Community Foundation of WNC promotes flexible giving

When Dave and Lin Brown retired to Asheville in 2004, they knew they wanted to become involved in philanthropy. But they weren’t quite sure how to go about it. Although the couple had accumulated some investments over their respective careers — Dave as a former chancellor of UNC Asheville and provost of Wake Forest University, Lin as a community leader and founder of the College for Seniors at what is now UNCA’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute — they knew they wanted to add to those funds over time. And they hadn’t yet settled on a specific focus for their giving.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Why I volunteer: Connie Falcone on Open Hearts Art Center

Editor’s note: In the spirit of our spring Nonprofit Issue, we reached out to volunteers from several local nonprofit organizations, asking them to reflect on what inspired them to begin their work and the impact it has had on both the community and themselves. I have been involved with...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe proposes land conservation goal

The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners recently set a series of affordable housing targets, seeking to expand the places where county residents can live. By contrast, a new land conservation target to be considered by the board Thursday, May 19, seeks to expand the places where people can’t set down roots.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
City
Swannanoa, NC
Asheville, NC
Society
Mountain Xpress

Clean Streams Day in Hendersonville scheduled for May 21

The City of Hendersonville will be participating in Clean Streams Day on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clean Streams Day is a cleanup event that brings community members and organizations together to clear trash from their local waterways. During this event, a team of volunteers and City of Hendersonville staff will float down Mud Creek in canoes cleaning up trash along the way.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Why I volunteer: Anne Dachowski on Literacy Together

Editor’s note: In the spirit of our spring Nonprofit Issue, we reached out to volunteers from several local nonprofit organizations, asking them to reflect on what inspired them to begin their work and the impact it has had on both the community and themselves. I have been volunteering with...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Branyon favors humane, ecological positions

Bill Branyon, candidate for the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners from District 1, has three positions that could make our county much more humane and ecological. The first is the decriminalization, not the legalization, of most drugs. This will remove much of the violence in our city that comes from police interventions into drug use, much of the homelessness, as the expense of black-market drugs and fleeing from police drive many addicts into the street, and much of the violence that results when drug abuse is made into a punitive issue rather than a health one. He will use a harm-reduction approach whenever possible, not a mass incarceration approach that’s being violently enforced now.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Local schools seek major support from Buncombe leaders

Buncombe County government spending is set to expand at a healthy pace in the 2022-23 fiscal year — about 9.5% from the adopted 2021-22 general fund budget of $360.4 million to a projected budget of nearly $394.7 million. If the Asheville and Buncombe school systems have their way, however, the county’s support for education will grow even more quickly.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#French
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe’s unsheltered homeless population doubles in a year

Local government leaders, business owners and nonprofit heads alike have raised concerns about a perceived increase in homelessness over the past year. The results of the latest point-in-time count, presented to Asheville City Council May 10, have finally provided some data to inform that conversation. As explained by Emily Ball,...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Blue Ridge Honor Flight Announces Welcome Home Event for Veterans

Blue Ridge Honor Flight will host a welcome home celebration for their May 21st flight at the Asheville Regional Airport beginning at 7pm on Saturday, May 21st, 2022. The community, family, and friends are invited and encouraged to be present upon the return of World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans from their visit to their memorials in Washington, D.C. earlier that day.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Nonprofit business model may offer stability to local newsrooms

The year 2020, with the concurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic, a presidential election and racial justice protests, was arguably one of the most newsworthy years in recent history. Yet despite the apparent need for reliable information, newspapers were one of the hardest-hit industries in the U.S. A report by UNC’s...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Madison Sings receives Warren Wilson’s highest honor

SWANNANOA, N.C. – Madison Sings has received the Alton F. Pfaff Cup, Warren Wilson College’s highest honor given to a graduating senior. Sings recently graduated from Warren Wilson College with a double major in environmental studies with an environmental policy and justice concentration, and in history and political science with a public policy concentration. During her time at Warren Wilson, she built a strong and diverse academic record, advocated for environmental justice, played lacrosse and served in multiple leadership roles.
SWANNANOA, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
Mountain Xpress

Get prepared for summer storms with RiverLink’s free WaterRICH Guide

Homeowners in the greater Asheville area are invited to check out the new and improved WaterRICH Guide on RiverLink’s website, a free resource designed to help residents and property owners manage stormwater on their property. Rainwater runoff from rooftops and driveways flows into streets, drainage ditches, or into a storm drain, where it is piped directly into the nearest stream. Stormwater runoff harms water quality and contributes to erosion and flooding.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville Music School emerges from pandemic stronger than ever

Weathering the COVID-19 pandemic has proved arduous for practically everyone, but the folks at Asheville Music School deserve special commendations for their perseverance. “Where to begin?” says Ryan Reardon, the nonprofit’s executive director. “Paying rent; trying to teach music via online platforms; being asked to move out of our downtown location before our new facility was ready; canceling concerts; fundraising. The list [of challenges] goes on.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Warren Wilson College President Lynn Morton awarded Order of the Long Leaf Pine

President of Warren Wilson College Dr. Lynn Morton has been awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest honor a North Carolina governor can confer for state service. Morton has served as president of Warren Wilson College since July 2017. She announced her retirement at the end of the 2021-2022 academic year. She was the eighth person and first woman president of the school.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Tovish cares about transparency

I write to express my support for Nina Tovish for Asheville City Council. I have known Nina for 13 years. Though we have plenty of differences in our politics, I see in her qualities that would make for an excellent member of the City Council:. • Her personal integrity is...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Montford Park Players celebrate 50th season

The Montford Park Players were strictly a no-frills operation in the early days. “We were pitching tents for dressing rooms at Montford Park or changing in the park’s bathrooms,” says Deborah Austin, who first worked with the group in 1974 as a stage manager for a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. She subsequently worked on numerous other shows.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Mission Hospital Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade; Mission Hospital McDowell also received an ‘A’ grade

Mission Hospital received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes Mission Hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital. “I am so proud of the entire team at Mission Hospital and the exceptional care they provide...
MARION, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Please don’t vote

Please don’t vote. At least, please don’t vote unless you know the policies of the candidate you’re voting for. As the primary season ends and candidates are selected, I hear from the usual suspects that everyone should get out and vote. Calls that will only grow louder when November comes and the normal Red vs. Blue battle happens once again.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy