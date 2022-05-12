ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marijuana edibles send students to hospital at same school where kindergartner brought margaritas

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
LIVONIA, Mich. — Police in Michigan are investigating after a student allegedly brought THC gummies to school and gave them to a classmate.

Krystle Morton has two children who attend Grand River Academy in Livonia, Michigan, and told WDIV that she received a call on Tuesday saying her son had eaten a marijuana gummy at school.

“I automatically started crying, and I was like hyperventilating,” Morton told WDIV.

Morton told the station she later learned that an 11-year-old brought the gummies and split them with her son.

“He was feeling funny. That’s all he kept saying (was that) he felt funny,” Morton told WJBK. “To know that my child had, has this in his system makes me angry. Devastated.”

The Detroit News obtained a letter the school sent home to parents, which said that “A student brought in a banned item and shared it with a classmate. While student privacy rights prevent me from sharing specific details, what I can share is that the safety and well-being of our school community remains our highest priority. The student involved will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.”

Both fifth graders were taken to the hospital and released, WJBK reported.

Livonia police told WJBK they are investigating to determine where the drugs came from.

Last month, a kindergartner at the same school brought a ready-to-drink bottle of Jose Cuervo margarita mix to the school, where several students took sips of the beverage, as we reported at the time.

