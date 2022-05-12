ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Evacuation order for Skylark Mobile Home Park for fire

By KRDO News
KRDO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There's an evacuation order for 3831 N Cascade Av; Skylark Mobile Home Park due to a...

krdo.com

OutThere Colorado

Fire destroys 8 mobile homes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say venting propane tanks and gusty winds helped spread a fire that destroyed eight mobile homes in Colorado Springs. Firefighters were called to the Skylark Mobile Home Park shortly before noon Thursday and encountered heavy smoke and flames towering upwards of 50 feet (15 meters). Firefighters quickly controlled the blaze, which did not spread beyond the homes.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Springs Airport Lifts Shelter In Place, Crews Get Upperhand On 200-Acre Wildfire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A shelter in place for the Colorado Springs Airport was issued, along with mandatory evacuations ordered Thursday afternoon for people living near a fire burning in the area of 5000 Alturas Drive in Colorado Springs. It was one of three grass fires that forced evacuations on Thursday. (credit: CBS) The fire burning near the airport burned about 200 acres. Crews said they were gaining the upper hand on the fire around 7 p.m. (credit: Colorado Springs Fire) All evacuations were lifted for that fire and the airport resumed operations. That fire was started by sparks from an El Paso County...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Evacuations in 2 different Colorado Springs neighborhoods for 2 fires on Thursday, 8 mobile homes lost

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two Colorado Springs neighborhoods in different parts of the city were on high alert Thursday as crews battled two fast-moving fires. The first fire sparked before noon in an area near Stetson Hills on the northeast side of the city. Crews were called to on near Stetson Hills Boulevard and Anna Lee Way. That fire scorched an estimated 25 acres, damaged fences, damaged some homes, no structures were lost and no injuries were reported. The cause of that fire remains under investigation. About 500 homes in the area were evacuated, impacting about 1,000 people. Evacuation orders were lifted for the fire near Stetson Hills Thursday evening.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Cripple Creek donkey release cancelled, donkeys being relocated

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Due to the ongoing threat of the High Park fire, the Cripple Creek Donkey Release scheduled for Sunday, May 15 has been cancelled and the donkeys are being relocated from their current pasture. The Two Mile High Club, the caretakers for the donkey herd, posted on Facebook that the fire had […]
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
KXRM

High Park fire shelter moved from Cripple Creek to Woodland Park

UPDATE: According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, the evacuation shelter for the High Park fire has been moved to Woodland Park High School from Cripple Creek High School. The Cripple Creek site has been closed down at this time. The current evacuation and pre-evacuation areas are represented in the below map. UPDATE: From Teller […]
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
KXRM

Is it a wolf? What to do when you suspect a sighting

COLORADO SPRINGS — A FOX21 viewer sent in this photo of a possible wolf sighting in Colorado Springs, in a neighborhood southeast of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard. The animal was reportedly chasing a deer, and the viewer posited that it could have been a wolf-dog hybrid. We sent the photo to Colorado Parks […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

La Plata County wildfire forces evacuations

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire that started Friday afternoon forced the evacuation of more than 60 homes northeast of Durango. According to a release from La Plata County, the 30-acre Ute Pass Fire started around 4 p.m. in the area between Horse Gulch and Ute Pass. The...
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

‘These Thieves Are Operating Completely Out In The Open’: CBS4 Looks Into Where Denver’s Stolen Bikes Are Going

(CBS4) – When a grown man stole 12-year-old Colin Delormo’s bike from Delormo’s Park Hill garage in 2021, the pre-teen became another unfortunate statistic. His bike was one of 3,740 bikes reported stolen to the Denver Police Department last year. “It’s kind of disappointing. Now I can’t bike around the neighborhood or to school, ” said Colin. The mid-morning theft was caught on the Delormo family’s surveillance cameras, which showed an adult male wearing a backpack walk into the garage and grab the bike. (credit: CBS) “I had it for two full years,” said Colin. Although the family offered a reward, they never saw the bike...
DENVER, CO
