KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly a year ago, playing soccer was much different for One Knoxville Soccer Club midfielder Sadibou Seck. His high school, Austin-East Magnet High School, was in the state championship game. After he scored a clutch goal late which ultimately sent the game to overtime, it was up to him again in the extra session with the pressure on.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO