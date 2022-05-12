Instant Millionaire Texas Lottery ticket purchased in east Fort Worth

A Fort Worth resident has claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket winner.

The second-tier, Instant Millionaire winning ticket was purchased at the RaceTrac located at 1840 Eastchase Parkway in east Fort Worth.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket is the 37th of 40 second-tier, $1 million prizes to be claimed.

The Instant Millionaire game offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.