St. Louis casino gets rebranded

When Tim Karagiannis wants to illustrate his family's fierce work ethic, he talks about his first day on the job. He was nine years old. "My father took me into the kitchen at the restaurant on Natural Bridge and asked me if I could reach the bottom of the sink," Karagiannis recalls. "I was so proud of how tall I was, so I said, 'Yes, Dad, look!' He threw me an apron and said, 'Great. Now you're a dishwasher.'"

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO