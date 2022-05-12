ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rib Mountain, WI

Crews respond to fire at Granite Peak Ski Area

By Heather Poltrock
WSAW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews responded to a fire at Granite Peak Ski Area in Rib...

www.wsaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: MnDOT Cams Show Tanker Rollover, Milk Spill North Of Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A milk tanker rollover north of the Twin Cities Tuesday morning was captured on traffic cams. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show the semi exiting from Highway 10 at around 8:30 a.m. and rolling on the exit ramp to Interstate 35W, near the border of Mounds View and Shoreview. After rolling into the ditch, milk can be seen spilling from the tanker. Someone is seen approaching the tanker but then backing off as steam or smoke rises from the tanker. (credit: MnDOT) Minutes later, emergency responders including the Minnesota State Patrol are seen arriving at the scene. A person is later loaded into the back of an ambulance. According to the state patrol, the driver of the semi was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The area was cleared at 11:30 a.m. The state patrol was assisted by fire crews and MnDOT with lane clean up. WCCO is gathering more details on the crash, including what spilled, so check back for more.
MOUNDS VIEW, MN
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Monster muskies! Wisconsin's state fish is thriving

The Appleton Parks and Rec Department is still hiring for summer 2022. The ceremony was held during National Police Week. There was a brush fire on the Fox Valley Technical College campus Tuesday, but it was intentionally set. Updated: 3 hours ago. Massive muskies up to 58 inches long splash...
APPLETON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rib Mountain, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

Name released of teen found dead in Blue Mounds home

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 19-year-old Mt. Horeb man found dead early Sunday morning at a home in the Village of Blue Mounds. On Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office had indicated deputies were called to the home, in the...
BLUE MOUNDS, WI
abc57.com

Two die in motorcycle, vehicle crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. – Two motorcyclists have died following a crash involving a vehicle on Monday morning, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department announced. The crash took place at 4:37 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 12 and Baldwin Prairie Road in Porter Township. When emergency personnel responded to...
CASS COUNTY, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man arrested for 4th OWI after repeatedly ‘ramming’ vehicle

LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man was arrested on six charges after a road rage incident on Hwy 113. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on May 16 around 7:10 p.m., authorities were notified of a possible road rage incident on Hwy 113 in the Town of Lodi. A vehicle reportedly rear-ended a separate vehicle and continued to ‘ram’ into it.
LODI, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Granite Peak Ski Area#Accident
WBAY Green Bay

Monster muskies thriving in Bay of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s state fish is thriving in the Bay of Green Bay and its tributaries. DNR biologists just completed their annual musky survey and egg collection on the Fox River. At the Fox Point Boat Launch in De Pere, it’s a spectacle that lures anglers...
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

‘Prices are getting crazy’: A popular opinion at the gas pump

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gas prices are at an all-time high and for some, it’s changed how they budget. Two months ago AAA said $4 was the tipping point for people to start adjusting their habits. NewsChannel 7 spoke to people at the pump on Tuesday. Some have reached...
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs3duluth.com

Wisconsin DNR warns of near-critical fire danger

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to avoid burning due to near critical fire danger across Northwest Wisconsin. Leaders say low humidity, wind, and dryness are creating hazardous conditions in which any fire could quickly start and spread. Debris...
FOX 21 Online

Woman Dead, 2 Injured in Crash in Midway Township

MIDWAY TWP, Minn.- A woman is dead, and two others are injured after a crash in Midway Township Friday, caused in part by heavy fog and speed, authorities said. According to a spokesperson with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a 2 vehicle crash near the intersection of South Ugstad Road and Ugstad Junction in Midway Township around 8:50 a.m. Friday.
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

Motorcyclist dies during Thursday's storm in western Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A 49-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash during Thursday night’s storm in western Minnesota. Michael Allen Fifield, of Benson, Minnesota, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Highway 29 at 8:18 p.m. on Thursday when he lost control and went into the ditch near 60th Street Southeast in Cashel Township, Swift County, the Minnesota State Patrol’s report states.
BENSON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy