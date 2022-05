PHOENIX -- An attorney for Senate President Karen Fann is making a last-ditch effort to let her keep secret more than 700 records related to the audit of the 2020 election. Kory Langhofer told the Arizona Supreme Court Tuesday that legislators have broad latitude in keeping confidential the conversations they have about matters that could end up as future legislation. That legislative privilege, he said, is based on the premise that lawmakers and those who work for them will be more frank in their discussions if they are assured it won't become public.

