Oregon State

Gov. Brown orders flags lowered to half-staff in memory of 1 million who have died from COVID-19

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, May 16, in...

ktvz.com

Comments / 15

Garon Rogers
2d ago

She orders it on the orders from the president. She does not have the authority to order the US flag to do anything.

Reply
20
Gman S
3d ago

My flag has been half staff since poopy pant Kate has been Governor, so, no need here

Reply(6)
23
Anti Antifa
2d ago

why doesn't Biden order all the flags at half-mast for all the babies aborted and killed in the last 10-15 years

Reply
5
