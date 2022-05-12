ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd legend Michael Carrick lined up for first manager job as Lincoln put him on shortlist to take over

By Ian Tuckey
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED legend Michael Carrick is rated a prime candidate to take over League One strugglers Lincoln City.

The former England midfielder is pondering his first full-time boss job after quitting Old Trafford last December.

Ex-Old Trafford hero Michael Carrick is a surprise candidate to take over Lincoln City Credit: Getty

The five-time Premier League winner, 40, left United when Ralf Rangnick was named interim manager.

Carrick earned two wins and a draw in his three-game stint as Old Trafford caretaker chief after 15 years as a player and coach.

And many will be surprised he's reportedly considering The Imps.

The Daily Mail suggest the ex-West Ham star is seriously interested.

The 34-cap ace was highly-respected on the United coaching staff.

Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both gave him prominent roles in the backroom.

And his rise up the ladder is no shock to former United managers like Louis van Gaal - given his intelligent passing style.

In fact, LVG once said: "He is important because he can read the game as a player on the pitch.

"He can also coach during the game, but he can improve that I think."

Michael Appleton departed as Lincoln boss two weeks ago when they finished 17th - a year after they lost 2-1 to Blackpool in the play-off final at Wembley.

The ex-Oxford United and Blackburn Rovers chief said of his Imps' exit: "It has been a privilege to manage Lincoln City over the past three seasons.

"While this season did not match the highs of the last, we have still had some memorable performances and results."

