ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mexico president says soldiers did not confront cartel 'to avoid deaths'

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LnqcH_0fby90OM00

MEXICO CITY, May 12 (Reuters) - A military convoy in the Mexican state of Michoacan did not confront the members of a drug cartel who chased them out of town in broad daylight "to avoid deaths," the country's president said Thursday.

"Some used (the incident) to say what kind of country we live in (...) that there was no authority, how could the Army have been humiliated this way," said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in a regular morning news conference.

Widespread violence has wracked Mexico under Lopez Obrador, who took office in late 2018 pledging to pacify the country with a less confrontational approach to dealing with organized crime.

"We have to recognize the Army's responsible attitude. Before it was different," the president said, adding the event, which took place in the Nueva Italia community, an area known for its heavy cartel presence, was a "persecution."

In now-viral videos, three vehicles carrying soldiers are seen fleeing at high speed down a road, while the pursuers in off-road trucks with gunmen on board can be heard yelling "shoot them!"

"We take care of members of the Armed Forces; we also take care of the gang members, they are human beings," said Lopez Obrador.

The president said the incident took place Wednesday and that following the chase, the military returned with reinforcements and found several drug labs.

Lopez Obrador inherited a nation already reeling from a high murder rate. Since he took office, average annual homicide totals are on track to be the highest under any Mexican administration since modern records began.

His security policy, which he termed "hugs not bullets," has faced criticism for being soft on crime.

Reporting by Raul Cortes; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Andrea Ricci

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 246

"KEEP IT REAL"
3d ago

The cartels are clearly in charge of all of Mexico, they have the military scared of them, what's the point of having a military if they are scared of the enemy ? Trump offered to send in the Navy seals and special ops to Mexico when he was president But Mexican officials were totally against putting a damper on Mexico's main source of Income..

Reply(15)
103
Tim GRUSS
2d ago

Mexico's police Mexico's politicians and Mexico's military is owned by the cartels and anybody that says differently or things differently just isn't living in reality

Reply(17)
66
Mobile Carpet and Floor Cleaning
2d ago

obrador works for the cartel. no other explanation as to why cartels running rampant. even killing tourism business. I won't go

Reply(4)
51
Related
Daily Mail

Six soldiers are killed, six are wounded and four more are missing after drug cartel blew up their convoy in central Colombia

At least six soldiers killed when their convoy was attacked by members of a drug cartel in the central Colombian department of Antioquia. Troops from the Army's Fourth Brigade were traveling through in the Frontino township of Nutibara on Tuesday night when their truck was overturned by explosives, the National Army said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Suspected drug cartel gunmen kidnap two female soldiers vacationing at Mexico beach

Two female soliders were freed by Mexcio’s army after being held by kidnappers for almost 15 hours by suspected drug cartel gunmen, authorities have said. The two women were staying in Puerto Vallarta, a popular beach resort in Mexico’s Jalisco state, when they were kidnapped around midnight on Wednesday, the army said. Gen Vicente Pérez López, of the Mexican army’s Puerto Vallarta headquarters, said the two women rented an apartment in the beach resort and “were enjoying the beach ... on vacation,” before their kidnapping. “They were kidnapped for the simple reason that they belonged to the army,” said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US puts $5m bounty on ‘drug queen’ thought to head notorious Honduran crime cartel

The US government has put a $5m bounty on a grandmother “drug queen” it claims heads up a notorious Honduran crime cartel.Herlinda Bobadilla, who is also known as La Chinda, is accused by officials of leading a criminal family that smuggles cocaine from Honduras to the US.The reward is also being offered for the arrest of her sons, Juan Carlos and Tito Montes Bobadilla.Authorities accuse Ms Bobadilla of running a drug smuggling network using planes, boats, and trucks that move the drugs from Colombia through Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and eventually into the United States.“Their leadership roles in the Montes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cartel#Organized Crime#Mexican#The Armed Forces
PIX11

‘Most dangerous drug trafficker in the world’ extradited to NY: Colombia’s president

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrived in New York Wednesday night with Dairo Antonio Usuga David, an alleged Colombian drug lord “comparable only to Pablo Escobar,” Colombia’s President, Ivan Duque, said Thursday. “He is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world,” Duque added, “but he is the murderer […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Army
Law & Crime

Colombian ‘Cartel’ Leader ‘Otoniel’ Extradited to the U.S., Accused of Running Multibillion-Dollar Cocaine Empire with ‘Army’ of Hitmen

Accused Colombian drug lord Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, better known as Otoniel, was extradited to the United States on Thursday morning, appearing in court later in the day to face charges that he ran a multi-billion dollar cocaine trafficking cartel known as the “Clan del Golfo” (CDG). He pleaded not guilty to charges that could land the 50-year-old in prison for the rest of his life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecentersquare.com

Texas sheriff: Mexican cartels preparing for massive human smuggling operation

(The Center Square) – As the Biden administration moves forward with ending Title 42 enforcement, Mexican cartels and their operatives are making preparations to move a massive amount of illegal immigrants, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd told The Center Square in an exclusive interview. Boyd calls the migrants "modern-day...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Mexican officials clear out migrant camp at Texas border

MEXICO CITY, May 3 (Reuters) - Mexican authorities have cleared a makeshift encampment of migrants in the northern border city of Reynosa that had grown over the past year to hold some 2,000 people, Mexico's migration institute (INM) said on Tuesday. Many of the migrants, who are mainly from Guatemala,...
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

Colombia extradites notorious cocaine cartel leader to the United States

The head of the notorious Colombian drug trafficking organization known as the “Clan del Golfo,” or Gulf Cartel, has been extradited to the United States to face charges of drug trafficking and of leading a continuing criminal enterprise. Dairo Antonio Úsuga, also known by the alias Otoniel, is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Mexican President presses for end to US sanctions on Cuba

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called Sunday for an end to US sanctions against Cuba as he concluded a migration-themed tour of Central America and the Caribbean. He said Sunday he would "insist with President (Joe) Biden that no country of the Americas is excluded."
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

435K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy