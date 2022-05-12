ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce host the 2022 Small Business Awards

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, May 12, 2022, the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce hosted the Small Business Awards. The following winners were announced:

  • Innovator of the Year Award : Pure Drip Wellness
  • Small Business Award : Finding Solace
  • Emerging Entrepreneur Business Award : Cake and Tech Savvy
  • Community Champion Award : VCom Louisiana
  • Female Champion Award : Debbie Bourg – DBK Dance
  • Silver Plus Award : Gretchen Kovac Construction
