West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce host the 2022 Small Business Awards

WEST MONROE – The City of West Monroe and the Kiroli Foundation will host “Love Local” Festival on Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Kiroli Park. This family-friendly outdoor festival will take place on the shaded grounds of Kiroli Park. A celebration of local talent, the day will feature musicians and performers on the Kiroli Park Bandstand as well as Yoga and a Kid Zone. In addition to performances throughout the day, there will be around 50 vendors including food trucks, artisans, and makers selling unique handcrafted items.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO