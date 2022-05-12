West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce host the 2022 Small Business Awards
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, May 12, 2022, the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce hosted the Small Business Awards. The following winners were announced:
- Innovator of the Year Award : Pure Drip Wellness
- Small Business Award : Finding Solace
- Emerging Entrepreneur Business Award : Cake and Tech Savvy
- Community Champion Award : VCom Louisiana
- Female Champion Award : Debbie Bourg – DBK Dance
- Silver Plus Award : Gretchen Kovac Construction
Comments / 0