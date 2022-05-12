ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Ashley Graham Accurately Describes Life with 3 Kids Under Age 3: 'We're In Organized Chaos'

By Taylor Plumstead
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
Ashley Graham’s work ethic is second to none. The mom of three, who shares son Issac, 2 and twin sons Malachi and Roman, 4 months, with husband Justin Ervin, is always busy. The model mama shares only the realest moments of motherhood on social media and in interviews alike — like her journey with tandem breastfeeding the twins, and her experience with self-care treatments throughout her pregnancy. As she adjusts to life as a mom to three children under age 3, Graham details what her new life really looks like.

In a May 12 interview with Vogue to promote her new lingerie collaboration with Knix, Graham explained why having the dependable, go-to underwear in her collection is so important right now — and gave us a very real description of what it’s like to raise three little boys who haven’t even turned 3 yet. “The twins are about to be four months, and we’re in organized chaos,” Graham says. “It’s been diapers, pumping, trying to set a schedule, and then having a toddler on top of that is a lot, but I’m feeling really good about my family.”

Wow. Graham seems to really have her hands and heart full right now, and we truly appreciate the fact that she’s not trying to paint a stress-free, magical picture of life with three littles. Of course, the model acknowledges her need for some comfy pieces to wear in the midst of her busy life (can you blame her?). “Right now, what I love is anything easy and comfortable, no fuss.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GGIC3_0fby8g9I00

