Feds launch new grand jury investigation into how classified docs ended up at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump is facing another grand jury investigation.

The New York Times reports that prosecutors have convened a grand jury to investigate Trump's mishandling of classified documents that he improperly removed from the White House and brought with him to his resort at Mar-a-Lago after his term ended in January 2021.

"In recent days, the Justice Department has taken a series of steps showing that its investigation has progressed beyond the preliminary stages," the paper writes. "Prosecutors issued a subpoena to the National Archives and Records Administration to obtain the boxes of classified documents... The authorities have also made interview requests to people who worked in the White House in the final days of Mr. Trump's presidency, according to one of the people."

The Times notes, however, that "charges are rarely brought in investigations into the handling of classified documents" and that the DOJ "typically conducts them to determine whether any highly sensitive information may have been exposed so the intelligence community can take measures to protect sources and methods."

The investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents came after the National Archives revealed that it had to go to Mar-a-Lago to obtain documents that were being requested by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

The National Archives sent a letter to Congress back in February in which it confirmed that it has "identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes" that were removed from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year after the Supreme Court ruled that Trump could not shield January 6th-related documents from the committee.