ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Feds launch new grand jury investigation into how classified docs ended up at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

By Brad Reed
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sykIr_0fby8dV700

Donald Trump | Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump is facing another grand jury investigation.

The New York Times reports that prosecutors have convened a grand jury to investigate Trump's mishandling of classified documents that he improperly removed from the White House and brought with him to his resort at Mar-a-Lago after his term ended in January 2021.

"In recent days, the Justice Department has taken a series of steps showing that its investigation has progressed beyond the preliminary stages," the paper writes. "Prosecutors issued a subpoena to the National Archives and Records Administration to obtain the boxes of classified documents... The authorities have also made interview requests to people who worked in the White House in the final days of Mr. Trump's presidency, according to one of the people."

The Times notes, however, that "charges are rarely brought in investigations into the handling of classified documents" and that the DOJ "typically conducts them to determine whether any highly sensitive information may have been exposed so the intelligence community can take measures to protect sources and methods."

The investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents came after the National Archives revealed that it had to go to Mar-a-Lago to obtain documents that were being requested by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

The National Archives sent a letter to Congress back in February in which it confirmed that it has "identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes" that were removed from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year after the Supreme Court ruled that Trump could not shield January 6th-related documents from the committee.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Judge 'surprised' at Trump claim he has no documents sought in probe

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - A New York judge expressed surprise on Friday that Donald Trump, a man he described as perhaps the world's most famous real estate developer, was unable to provide any documents sought in a probe of the Trump Organization, his family company. Justice Arthur Engoron...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
State
Florida State
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Rolling Stone

Oath Keepers Leaders Are Reportedly Spilling the Goods to Jan. 6 Investigators

Click here to read the full article. Leaders of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers have been cooperating with the FBI, CNN reported on Monday. The bureau has conducted interviews and is in the possession of phones and digital files in which members reveal what communications they had with those close to former President Donald Trump. Kellye SoRelle, a lawyer who works with members of the group yet does not represent any of them in court, told the outlet of several meetings with the FBI in which she has given up phones. “I’ve done interviews. I’ve done everything. I’m helping...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Grand Jury#Salon Getty#The New York Times#The White House#The Justice Department#Doj
Salon

House coup plotters stand firm — but DOJ and the Jan. 6 committee are closing in

Back in December of 2020, according to notes taken by then-Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donohue, Donald Trump tried to pressure Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to falsely assert that the presidential election had been corrupt and illegal even though the Justice Department had found no evidence of voter fraud. Donohue's notes said Trump told them, "Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen." The "R" is shorthand for —well, you know what for. Trump had a plan — and he had accomplices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Trump Supporters Explain Why They Believe the Big Lie

Some 35 percent of Americans—including 68 percent of Republicans—believe the Big Lie, pushed relentlessly by former President Donald Trump and amplified by conservative media, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. They think that Trump was the true victor and that he should still be in the White House today.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Salon

Two Pennsylvania GOP staffers fired over alleged illegal "ballot harvesting" operation: report

A pair of Pennsylvania GOP staffers were fired after allegedly orchestrating a potential "ballot harvesting" scheme, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. C.J. Parker, 24, and Shamus O'Donnell, 27, and were both sacked after allegedly sending dozens of ballots to a P.O. box associated with a Republican political action committee known as the Republican Registration Coalition. The PAC's chairman, Billy Lanzilotti, told the Inquirer that he had intended to hand deliver the ballots to voters himself.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
115K+
Followers
16K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy